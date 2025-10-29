Northeastern gets the Puzzling Upset, Splits Galore, and Two Titans Collide: All Things Hockey East
Hockey really is the best isn’t it? No. 7 Denver at Northeastern last weekend is a great example why.
The Pioneers were coming off a big win at Boston College and were looking to put another notch on its belt before heading home after back-to-back weekends on the road.
Purely off the box score, Denver outshot Northeastern 35-14, had the edge in faceoffs won by 34-25 and spent less time in the penalty box. Surely Denver dominated…
Nope. The Huskies walked away with the upset victory at home, thanks to their lone goal in the second period, coming off the stick of freshman Amine Hajibi. Despite outplaying the home team, Denver was unable to get one by junior goalie Lawton Zacher, who saved all 35 shots he faced on the night, earning himself his first shutout as a Husky.
A win is a win, no matter how the game begins or plays out, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day. The Huskies will look to carry this winning momentum into their home-and-home series against No. 11 Boston College later this week.
Splits come in… More than twos?
Last weekend saw a lot of teams split their weekend with a win and a loss. Among them:
Then-No. 10 Maine avoided the sweep against Colgate in a nail-bitter. After losing 3-2 to the Raiders on Friday night at home, the Black Bears had to respond and quickly. This, they did not do, as they fell behind Colgate 2-0 at the end of the first period.
In a great showcase of resilience, Maine came back. It got one back in the second period when senior Thomas Freel scored on the power play and had the team within one by the second intermission. Freshman Justin Poirier tied it up at two when he hammered home a loose puck.
Junior Max Scott subsequently became the hero for Maine, as he scored a mere 33 second into overtime.
“We’re a team that gets some stuff going, then takes a penalty, or we give up a breakaway because of a bad decision at the blue line," Maine coach Ben Barr said. "Those are all huge momentum plays that the past couple weekends, we have really struggled to keep at bay. We have to do the simple thing all the time and thats a challenge for us but we are going to figure that out.”
No. 13 UMass also split its series with Omaha, but did so in different circumstances. In their first matchup, the two teams threw haymakers at each other, exchanging goals, hits and penalties abound. After numerous goals and the game tied at 4 each, Massachusetts junior Jack Musa stepped up with a huge effort. With less than a minute left in regulation, Musa found the back of the net for the fifth time this season after blocking a shot on the other end of the ice, giving his team the crucial win on the road.
"It was a strange game," UMass head coach Greg Carvel said. "That's quite a game that we can build off of to come back like that. I really liked our first period. We were in control of the game. We almost made it 4-1 and then I give Omaha credit, they kept playing hard. We kind of fell asleep. But the way we came back and then Jack Musa, the goal he scored, that's just unbelievable competition. Block the shot, win a race, and then, you know, find that puck. I'm really happy for the team. It's tough to win on the road.”
However, the Minutemen lost the following night 5-2, after coming our slow.
"I was a little worried about us starting the game like that tonight," Carvel said . "Omaha was going to come out angry and I thought I did everything I could to get our guys prepared to play. We were just mentally not ready.” The team will look to continue their hot start when they take on Cornell at home this weekend.
Finally, Merrimack mounted an impressive 4-1 victory against then-No. 6 Quinnipiac at home. The man of the match was most certainly sophomore Nick Pierre, who netted two goals on the night for the Warriors.
However, a 5-2 loss to LIU at home dampened what has otherwise been a phenomenal start for the team this season. Head Coach Scott Borek still has his team in first place in Hockey East as the conference schedule begins to pick up.
Boston University set for Maine clash
The biggest matchup slated to take place this weekend is No. 5 Boston University heading up to take on the reigning Hockey East champs in No. 12 Maine, in what is sure to be a thrilling weekend series, as both teams are looking to assert their dominance in what is looking to be a very competitive year for the conference.
For the Terries, look for sophomore Cole Eiserman to have a big series. His six goals is tied for most in all of Hockey East, as his ability to find the back of the net and lead the offense is paramount for this team. With Eiserman's stick, the Terriers are able to get on the board, with freshman Ryder Ritchie’s stick, he is able to get the puck over to the goal-scorers stick, with the rookie registering five assists, which is tied for second in the league. These two players are the headliners in a group of excellent scorers, and if they want to win both games this weekend, their main objective will be to score, and score and score until the final horn sounds.
However, that may prove to be tricky because Maine has the firepower to get ahead, but more importantly, it has the edge when it comes to defense and being able to keep opponent off the board. Leading the way forward for the Black Bears, is freshman Justin Poirier, who has been playing like a collegiate mainstay. In just his first six games, Poirier has scored five goals and connected on three assists, averaging 1.33 points per game. He is undoubtedly the main man when it comes to the Maine offense, with his teammates providing tame support in comparison to the Terriers.
However, what may prove to be the trump card, is junior goalie Albin Boija, who has been playing like one of the best keepers in the conference thus far. In five games, he has posted a .218 GAA, .904 save percentage and made 104 stops. That save total might seem low, but it is more of a testament to the complete unit the defense has been this season, only allowing 15 goals in the back of the net. In a sense, this matchup will be, elite offense in the Terriers versus elite defense in the Black Bears. The style definitely favors BU, but if Denver versus Northeastern is anything to go by, a great offense doesn’t win every game.
This Week’s Hockey East Awards
Player: UMass Lowell forward Dillion Bentley was all over the ice against Mercyhurst, connecting on two assists in game one, then scoring two goals the next day, including the game-winner. His effort helped secure two wins big for the River Hawks.
Rookie: Northeastern forward Amine Hajibi was the hero against then No. 7 Denver, scoring the lone goal in the second period, doing his part to secure the upset victory for the Huskies.
Defender: Maine defenseman Brandon Holt was the team’s playmaker against Colgate, posting four assists over the two game span for the Black Bears, helping the team get the overtime victory. These assists tie Holt for the most points in Hockey East this season.
Goaltender: Northeastern Goalie Lawton Zacher was the unsung hero for the Huskies when they upset then No. 7 Denver at home. His ability to stop all 35 shots earned him the win and the shutout.
Beyond the Blue Line
Six teams from Hockey East are nationally ranked this week. … Lowell came back from being 3-1 down to complete the sweep against Mercyhurst. … “It didn't go according to script, but this group dug deep and got the job done,” Lowell Head Coach Norm Bazin said. “In many ways, we played better than the first night but the group we faced played with some desperation. We had to overcome some bad bounces, and it will serve as a confidence builder for the season ahead."... How is Merrimack not ranked!?... Is UMass a dark horse candidate to make a postseason run? Its offensive fire power rivals that of BU. … With a small sample size, Northeastern looks good, but a series against BC will be a better indication of what the Huskies truly are and will be. … Providence continues to disappoint early on despite high hopes. … Vermont has a sustainable defense, but it means nothing if the offense doesn’t come alive. … Boston College may be in deep trouble, and should be better with the talent at the Eagles' disposal.