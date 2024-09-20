2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Drew Fortescue
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is defenseman Drew Fortescue.
Fortescue is entering his second season with the Eagles. During his freshman campaign, he appeared in 40 games and tallied four goals and four assists for eight points as well as 31 blocked shots which ranked the seventh-highest on the team. He also recorded a +13 rating.
Prior to joining the Eagles program, the 19-year-old played for USA Hockey National Team Development Program for two seasons. During that time frame, he appeared in 113 games and tallied three goals and 39 assists for 42 points.
Other stints for Fortescue include the Mid Fairfield Rangers 14U and 15U AAA, Don Bosco Prep, USNTDP Juniors, USA U18, and USA U20 teams.
Fortescue is a part of the New York Rangers organization. He was drafted as the No. 90 overall pick (third round) in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Quick Facts
Name: Drew Fortescue
Hometown: Pearl River, N.Y.
Year: Sophomore
Position: Defenseman
Shoots: L
Measurements: 6’2” 170 lbs
Scouting Report: “The quarterback-like approach appears in Fortescue's knack for finding teammates with short touch plays,” wrote EliteProspects. “They appear on the end boards, where he forgoes carries for quick passes along the boards, and on the breakout, where he turns pass receptions and steals into clean zone exits with medium-range feeds that slice through the forecheck. In the offensive zone, those plays are quick feeds to the inside after defenders overplay the shot threat.”