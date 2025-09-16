New York Rangers Name J.T. Miller Team Captain Ahead of 2025 NHL Season
The New York Rangers made some leadership changes official on Tuedsay morning, naming J.T. Miller the team's 29th captain in franchise history.
Miller, 32, was drafted by the Rangers in the first round of the 2011 NHL entry draft and spent his first five-plus seasons with New York before being dealt to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2017-18 trade deadline. He also spent time with the Vancouver Canucks from 2019 to '25 and was traded back to the Rangers at last season's deadline.
Miller takes over the captaincy from defenseman Jacob Trouba, who was shipped to the Anaheim Ducks last December.
Over 871 NHL games played, Miller has scored 260 goals and tallied 449 assists for a total of 709 points. He was named an NHL All-Star in 2023-24 and finished a career-high 11th in the league's Hart Trophy voting.
The Rangers open up the 2025 season at home on Tuesday, Oct. 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Puck drop from New York's Madison Square Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET with the contest airing on ESPN.