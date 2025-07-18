Boston College Men's Hockey Adds Two Matchups to Schedule For Upcoming Season
Boston College men’s hockey has added two more matchups to its 2025-26 campaign.
Notre Dame and Quinnipiac both released their non-conference slates for the upcoming season on Friday and each featured a date with Boston College.
The Eagles will open their season hosting Quinnipiac on Friday, Oct. 3 and will take on Notre Dame at home on Friday, Nov. 28.
This will be the first time that Boston College and Quinnipiac have met since the 2023-24 season. The Eagles and Bobcats opened their seasons on Oct. 7, 2023, with Boston College coming out on top 2-1 in overtime.
The two teams met again in the NCAA Providence Regional Final on March 31, 2024. Boston College defeated Quinnipiac 5-4 in overtime to advance to the Frozen Four.
The campaign also marks the last time the Eagles took on the Fighting Irish as well.
Boston College played Notre Dame on the road on Nov. 24, 2023, and beat the Fighting Irish 6-1.
The pair of games are just two of multiple that have been announced for the Eagles during the offseason.
In the second weekend of the season, Boston College will travel to Minneapolis, Minn., for a series against the Minnesota Gophers from Oct. 9-10 at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
The Eagles will also host Denver on Oct. 24 in a rematch of the Manchester Regional Final.
As for Hockey East games, Boston College will play three games against UMass, a home-and-home series from Nov. 14-15 and a standalone game on March 5, 2026, a home-and-home series with UMass Lowell from Dec. 5-6, and three games against Boston University, the first on Jan. 30 and a home-and-away series from Feb. 27-28.
Boston College will release its full schedule for the 2025-26 season at a later time.