Boston College Among Finalists for Elite 2026 Guard Trey Beamer
Boston College men's basketball received some good news this week as the Eagles look to be picking up a bit of steam in the 2026 recruiting class.
One of the staff's top targets in the class, 4-Star guard Trey Beamer from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, officially named Boston College as one of his five finalists, accoridng to Joe Tipton of Rivals.
The 6-foot-1, 160 lb. prospect named the Eagles among Maryland, USF, Virginia Tech and Mississippi State and is expected to be in Chestnut Hill for an official visit on August 30.
He is ranked as the No. 2 combo guard in the nation and the No. 16 player overall in the state of Florida, according to Rivals. Beamer is originally from Virginia, where he suited up for Carlisle High School in his first two years of varsity before transferring in 2025 to aforementioned IMG Academy.
Though he was an impactful scorer in his freshman season with Carlisle, averaging over 20 points per game, Beamer made strides as a player in his sophomore year, becoming a much more well rounded prospect that can affect the game from anywhere on the court.
In the 2023-24 season, Beamer averaged 25.5 points per game on 60% shooting from the floor and 40% shooting from three. Not to mention, he also added nearly six rebounds and four assists per game as well.
As of now, Boston College has yet to land a commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, but it will need to secure premium talent if it hopes to not only compete in the ACC, but compete in the NCAA Tournament.
Grant and the staff are looking to bounce back from a tough 2024-25 season and continue building what was started the year prior when the Eagles finished 20-16 (8-12). It was the first 20+ win season since 2010-11 and the closest Boston College has come to earning an NCAA Tournament berth in over a decade.
2025 Boston College Basketball Newcomers
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
- PG Chase Forte, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Transferred from South Dakota (04/19/2025)
- SF Jason Asemota, 6-foot-8, 190 lbs. - Transferred from Baylor (04/18/2025)
- C Boden Kapke, 6-foot-10, 230 lbs. - Transferred from Butler (04/12/2025)