2026 QB Corin Berry Decommits from Boston College
Boston College's 2026 recruiting class took a hit this week with the decommitment of 3-Star quarterback Corin Berry in favor of Purdue. He had been committed to the Eagles since June of last year, but took to social media on Tuesday to announce his flip, citing his relationship with the Boilermakers' staff.
Boston College now has eight commitments for the 2026 recruiting class.
Following his commitment, Berry released a statement in which he thanked the Boston College staff for their support. He wrote, "Even though I have decommitted from [Boston College], I need to deeply thank Boston College for the love, support, and opportunity they gave me during the last year."
The statement continued, highlighting both Bill O'Brien and quarterbacks coach Jonathan DiBiaso.
"[Boston College] believed in me early, and I’ll never forget or stop appreciating my conversations with Coach O’Brien. I want to especially thank Coach DiBiaso. He has been absolutely amazing throughout my recruiting relationship with Boston College. He’s been genuine, available, consistent, supportive, and encouraging, and all the QBs at BC are blessed to have him."
Finally, he closed, saying, "I believe BC will be very successful, and I want to say thank you to everyone for all the love and belief that Boston College has shown me."
Though the Eagles lost the sole signal caller from next year's class, Boston College still holds one of the top ranked recruiting classes in the nation for 2026. As of right now, 247Sports' composite ranking places the class at No. 21 in the nation and seventh in the ACC.
2026 Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)