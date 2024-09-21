BYU Basketball's Egor Demin Makes 25 Impact Freshmen List
Egor Demin’s decision to sign at BYU is one that Cougar fans will remember for a long time, and is a close second to the news that Kevin Young had come on as head Coach. If there was ever a moment in recent BYU sports history to remember what you were doing when you found out, it's this one.
What makes Egor so exciting isn't just that he's the Cougars' first-ever five-star recruit. At 6'9", Demin has a rare combination of size, skill, and versatility. Jon Rothstein recognized him as one of the 25 freshmen expected to make the biggest impact in the upcoming season:
Demin isn't just a big man who can post up or rebound; he's a playmaker. It doesn't matter whether he’s running the offense, driving to the basket, or finding an open shooter, his high basketball IQ will make him a nightmare for opposing defenses. BYU head coach Kevin Young has repeatedly emphasized that Demin’s skill set will fit perfectly into the up-tempo style ball that BYU wants to play.
What’s even more exciting for Cougar fans is Demin’s upside. It's true that he's already considered a top prospect for the 2025 NBA Draft, but how he develops within Young’s program will be something to watch. His shooting from deep is still a bit of a question mark, but if he can knock down threes consistently, he’ll be nearly impossible to defend. Even without a reliable long-range shot, his ability to drive, pass, and defend at a high level will make him an instant contributor to BYU’s push for a deep NCAA Tournament run in their second season in the Big 12.