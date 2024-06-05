Get to Know the New BYU Basketball Coaching Staff
When the dust settled after the news of Mark Pope’s departure to Kentucky, one thing was clear: BYU would have to act fast to maintain any hope of keeping this year’s core group of players. With Khalifa entering the portal, and Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders soon following suit, BYU fans were left to wonder if this breakout Big 12 season was all just a dream.
Now, weeks later, with players returning, new coaching staff being hired, and recruiting efforts in full swing, let’s take a look at the new BYU basketball coaching staff.
Kevin Young - Head Coach (April 16)
In a newsworthy move, BYU basketball surprised most of us by quickly hiring the highest-paid NBA assistant coach away from his job with the Phoenix Suns. Young had reportedly interviewed for head coaching jobs at the NBA level, but combined recruiting efforts by BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe, as well as Jazz owner Ryan Smith and Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, won him over. In addressing questions about the surprising nature of the hire, Holmoe said (h/t ESPN) “Kevin is not someone that just came to us out of the blue. We had our eye on him for quite a while. It's been remarkable to see all that he has accomplished at the NBA level.”
While it’s too early to make any real predictions about next season, it’s safe to say that the pain of Pope’s departure has been quickly forgotten. Young’s NBA coaching experience and his ambitious goal of making the BYU program a pipeline for future NBA hopefuls is looking promising for BYU fans.
Brandon Dunson - Assistant Coach (April 23)
A previous Stanford assistant, Dunson was Young’s first hire. His knowledge of the college game and proven ability to recruit will be a huge asset to the program as he helped Stanford bring in the 32nd-rated recruiting class in 2022.
Kevin Young had nothing but high praise for Dunson: “I’m thrilled to add Brandon Dunson to my staff at BYU,” Young said. “He’s the total package as a basketball coach. He’s extremely bright and has an incredibly bright future. Brandon is someone our players and community are going to love. He will be invaluable to me as I transition from the NBA to the college game.”
Dunson’s career includes many notable accomplishments, including time as an assistant at Cal State Fullerton when the Titans beat UCLA in 2019. He was also named to the NABC Under Armour 30 under 30 list that same year which recognizes the top 30 coaches under 30.
Chris Burgess - Assistant Coach (May 1)
As someone who was originally thought by many to be the front-runner for BYU’s head coach position, Burgess is a fantastic addition to the staff. His ability to develop relationships and recruit as well as his extensive experience coaching within Utah should be a major boost, especially as new head coach Kevin Young looks to get his feet underneath him.
In an interview with ESPN Radio, Burgess outlined three main reasons he made the switch to BYU: reestablishing player relationships, coaching under Kevin Young, and the BYU environment. He has coached many of the players on BYU's current roster, and grew up surrounded by the culture and community of BYU.
Burgess most recently held positions as Assistant Coach at UVU (2015-2019), BYU (2019-2022), and Utah (2022-2024).
Doug Stewart - Chief of Staff (May 2)
In a dynamic college environment, BYU needs basketball staff who know how to adapt and move quickly. Stewart, previously Assistant Athletic Director at Nevada, brings dual-threat experience in both player development and administration. He has been hired in a newly-created role as Chief of Staff, which will balance the load of operations such as recruiting, NIL, the transfer portal, and most importantly, allow Coach Young to focus on winning basketball games.
Stewart worked with Young as his assistant during their time with the Delaware 87ers, and Young had only good things to say when commenting on the hire in a recent statement: “Leveraging his knowledge will help us bridge the gap in the new landscape of college athletics. Doug and his beautiful family are a great addition to the BYU community.”
Will Voigt - Lead Assistant Coach (June 3)
The Voigt hire was finally officially announce and BYU fans were stoked about it. He brings NBA G-League experience - most recently with the Austin Spurs - and also spent time coaching internationally. It's expected that Voigt will coordinate the defensive side of things. He is specifically known for his peel switch defense, which we can certainly expect to see in the upcoming season.
When announcing the hire, Young emphasized Voigt's creativity: “Will is someone I’ve had great respect for,” Young said. “He is a creative thinker, very organized and has an unmatched work ethic. He’s not afraid to push the envelope creatively, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Will is a high-level coach who I will lean on heavily.”
Tim Fanning - Assistant Coach (June 4)
Fanning spent three years with Overtime Elite before coaching at BYU. At Overtime Elite, he worked with "countless Division I and professional players" according to the BYU press release. Included among the prospects he coached are the projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 Draft, Alex Sarr. He also worked closely with Amen Thompson, a top five pick in the 2023 Draft.
Young specifically emphasized Fanning's international experience and skills in player development as major assets: “I’m excited to welcome Tim to BYU,” Young said. “He comes with very unique coaching experiences after coaching in the NBA G-League, Euroleague and being a head coach at different levels. Tim has traveled the world learning different philosophies and gained a strong network along the way. He’s a very intelligent coach with a strong background in player development. Our entire program will benefit from Tim’s expertise.”
John Linehan - Assistant Coach (June 5)
As the fifth and final assistant, Linehan is the last new coaching hire we can expect this year from Kevin Young. He comes from St. Joseph's where he spent the last two years as an Assistant. Linehan's addition to the staff makes him the second non-LDS, African-American assistant coach, and he has a proven track record of success at the D1 level. Notably, Linehan was on the coaching staff at Georgia when current Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was playing for the Bulldogs.
According to Coach Young, Linehan's energy and defensive skillset are what make him a great fit: “John comes to BYU after working for two coaches I have great respect for in Billy Lange and Tom Crean,” Young said in a statement officially announcing the hire. “He is an exceptional player development coach, who has worked with some of the game’s great players. John will help our guys get better every day with his energy and passion for development. John is one of the best defensive players in NCAA history and will bring that edge to our program.”
With the coaching staff set and the roster all but finalized, BYU basketball is looking ready to hoop in its second Big 12 season.