Former BYU Baseball Star Daniel Schneemann Makes History in MLB Debut

The only CLE hitters with a .550+ OBP in their first 6 career MLB games (min. 15PA) are:



• 2024 DANIEL SCHNEEMANN (.556 OBP, 18PA)

• 2022 Steven Kwan (.655 OBP, 29PA)

• 1959 Gordy Coleman (.563 OBP, 16PA)

• 1921 Riggs Stephenson (.600 OBP, 27PA)