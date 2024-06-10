Former BYU Baseball Star Daniel Schneemann Makes History in MLB Debut
Six years after starting his professional baseball career, former BYU baseball standout Daniel Schneemann made his MLB debut on June 2, 2024 for the Cleveland Guardians. In his first six games in the majors, Schneemann made MLB history, playing six different positions in his first six games. He is the first MLB player to do that since at least 1906 - as far as the data goes back. He played second base, third base, shortstop, and all three positions in the outfield.
It didn't take long for Schneemann to make an impact for the Guardians. On the first pitch of his first at-bat in his major league debut, Schneemann drove in two runs with a double to right field. He turned on fastball on the inner half of the plate and one-hopped the fence.
Schneemann had at least one hit in the first five games of his major league career, including the aforementioned double and a triple against Miami on June 7th. Through six games, he is batting .385 with an on-base percentage of .556 thanks to five walks. He is one of only four Cleveland players to have an OBP of .550+ in their first six games over the last 100 years.
Schneemann spent three years with the BYU baseball program from 2016-2018. He primarily played shortstop for the Cougars. During his freshman season in 2016, Schneemann hit .318 and he drove in 10 runs.
As a sophomore in 2017, Schneemann's power took a step forward. That year, he hit his first home runs as a BYU Cougar (2) and he drove in 38 RBIs with a batting average of .317. As a junior in 2018, Schneemann batted .238 with 3 home runs and 28 RBIs.