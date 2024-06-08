11 BYU Transfers Have Landed at Other FBS Schools This Offseason
The transfer portal has changed the way college football rosters are constructed. Roster turnover is at an all-time high and the BYU football program is no exception. Since the end of the 2023 BYU football season, 19 BYU players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. 14 out of the 19 have landed at other college football programs and 11 out of 19 ended up at other FBS programs. Today, we're checking in on the 19 transfers out of the BYU football program.
Transfers to Other P4 Programs
- John Henry Day - Utah
- Austin Riggs - Rutgers
- Quenton Rice - Kansas State
- Danny Saili - Arkansas
- Ryder Burton - West Virginia
- Nick Billoups - UCLA
Of the 19 transfers, 6 of them ended up at other P4 programs. One position group stands out on this list: the defensive line. BYU's defensive line play has not been where it needs to be over the last several years. Danny Saili and John Henry Daley were to players with the requisite talent to improve BYU's defensive line. Instead, BYU will look to other returning players and newcomers like Sani Tuala, Ephraim Asiata, Luke Toomalatai, and others.
Two BYU quarterbacks that were buried on the depth chart, Ryder Burton and Nick Billoups, ended up at P4 programs.
Transfers to G5 Programs
- Dom Henry - FAU
- Michael Daley - Rice
- Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters - New Mexico
- Naseri Danielson - San Jose State
- Maguire Anderson - FIU
Five other former BYU football players ended up at G5 programs, including two former walk-ons in Naseri Danielson and Dom Henry. Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters followed former BYU coach Bronco Mendenahall to New Mexico.
Transfers to FCS Programs
- Dylan Rollins - Montana State
- Kade Moore - Weber State
- Devin Downing - SUU
Three BYU players transferred to FCS programs, including former wide receivers Kade Moore and Devin Downing.
Others
- Zion Allen
- Nukuluve Helu
- Darrien Stewart
- Chaz Ah You
- Benjamin Ward
Five former BYU players have either not been picked up by another program or have not announced their future plans. Chaz Ah You and Zion Allen, for example, have announced offers from FCS programs.