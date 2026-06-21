When Are the 2026–27 La Liga Fixtures Announced?

The 2026–27 La Liga season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in years for a number of reasons.

Barcelona will be aiming for a third straight La Liga title after edging out Real Madrid in each of the last two campaigns, while Los Blancos look determined to stop that run. Re-elected president Florentino Pérez has overseen a major summer rebuild, including the return of José Mourinho as manager and the arrival of several high-profile signings: Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konaté and Bernardo Silva, with Denzel Dumfries also expected to join the club.

It may not be a two-team race, though. Atlético Madrid remain a consistent threat, while a rejuvenated Villarreal—who finished third last season—also look stronger under new head coach Iñigo Pérez, fresh off guiding Rayo Vallecano to the Europa Conference League final.

Elsewhere, historic club Deportivo de La Coruña returns to the top flight after finishing second in the Segunda División, alongside Málaga, who are back in La Liga for the first time since 2017–18 after securing promotion through the 2025–26 playoffs.

With all of that in mind, you may be wondering when the fixture list for the 2026–27 season will be released. Here’s everything you need to know.

When Will the 2026–27 La Liga Fixtures Be Announced?

Lamine Yamal will no doubt be one of the division’s top stars again. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The fixture list for the 2026–27 La Liga and Segunda División seasons will be released on June 30, although it will not include full scheduling details at that stage.

Initially, the league will publish matchups by round, but exact dates and kick-off times will not be confirmed immediately. These are typically added later due to several scheduling factors, including television broadcast requirements, European competition commitments and Copa del Rey fixtures.

Finalized kick-off times are usually confirmed in phases, often three to five weeks before each matchday, based on the evolving calendar.

What is already known is the start date: the 2026–27 La Liga season is expected to begin on the weekend of Aug. 15.

The conclusion of the campaign has not yet been officially set, but it is likely to fall on either May 23 or May 30, 2027.

When Are International Breaks in the 2026–27 Season?

Kylian Mbappé is hoping to return to Real Madrid with another World Cup title in his trophy cabinet. | Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

For the 2026–27 season, the international break schedule has been slightly adjusted.

Rather than three separate one-week breaks in the autumn, the calendar will now feature one extended two-week break alongside a shorter one-week pause. As a result, there will be no league fixtures on the weekends of Sep. 26, Oct. 3 and Nov. 14.

In addition, there will also be a separate international break taking place over the weekend of Mar. 27.

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