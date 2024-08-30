BYU Football's Season Opener Against Southern Illinois is Nearly Sold Out
Even following a down season, you can expect BYU fans to show up at Lavell Edwards Stadium when the Cougars kickoff the 2024 season. As of Friday afternoon, the BYU-Southern Illinois game is approaching a sellout. 99.1% of the tickets have been sold according to the BYU tickets website, up from 96.4% on Sunday evening. In total, 560 tickets remain and all of the remaining tickets are in the upper bowl.
Of the available seats, some of them are season tickets and others are single game tickets. Just over 320 season tickets remain available to the public. Another 240 single game tickets are still available as well, all in the north endzone. Here is a breakout of the available season tickets and which side of the stadium they are on.
Total Tickets Available for BYU vs SIU (Single Game + Season Tickets)
- West: 48
- North: 394
- East: 57
- South: 67
Single Game Tickets Still Available
- West: 0
- North: 243
- East: 0
- South: 0
Season Tickets Still Available
- West: 48
- North: 151
- East: 57
- South: 67
Playing well at home is going to be critical for BYU's success in 2024. BYU plays five teams that are ranked in the preseason AP Top 25. Four of those five games will be played in Provo. The Cougars are scheduled to host ranked opponents Kansas State (18), Oklahoma State (17), Arizona (21), and Kansas (22). The only ranked team that BYU will play on the road is Utah (12). If BYU can go 4-2 or better in home games in 2024, they will have a great chance to exceed expectations and get back to a bowl game. A 3-3 record at home would force BYU to beat at least two P4 teams on the road to reach bowl eligibility.
Last year, the opposite was true. Most of BYU's most difficult games were road games. BYU played at Arkansas, at Kansas, at Texas, at TCU, at West Virginia, and at Oklahoma State. The Cougars went 1-5 in those six games.
2024 BYU Home Schedule
8/31 - Southern Illinois
9/21 - Kansas State
10/12 - Arizona
10/18 - Oklahoma State
11/16 - Kansas
11/23 - Houston