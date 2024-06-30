BYU Football to Unveil New Uniform on Monday
The BYU football program will unveil a new uniform combination on Monday. On Sunday afternoon, the official BYU football account teased a uniform drop on social media.
Last week, BYU announced the plans to reveal a new uniform as part of the celebration of 100th BYU football season. Given the relation of this uniform to the celebration of the history of BYU football, it will likely honor part of BYU's past.
In the video, it appears that the stripes have been removed from the pants. If that's the case, it opens the door to a 1996 throwback uniform. In 1996, BYU's pants did not have stripes.
The 1996 team was one of the best teams in BYU football history. That team, led by now Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, went 14-1 and beat Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl. Many fans on X have wanted BYU to bring back a 1996 throwback uniform. Those uniforms were only worn for a few years before BYU moved to navy blue.
Over the last few years, BYU has introduced a lot of variety to its uniform lineup. It's been rare for BYU to wear the same combination twice in the same season. If BYU plans to unveil a throwback uniform, it would be the second throwback uniform used in the last five seasons. In 2019, BYU celebrated 150 years of college football with a white throwback jersey against Washington.
Gameday Activations | Home Games in 2024
Each home gameday this season will honor 100 Seasons of BYU Football. Listed below is a sampling of a few of the planned festivities with others still to be announced.
- Aug. 31 vs Southern Illinois — BYU will honor the 50th Anniversary and accomplishments of BYU’s first bowl team, the 1974 Fiesta Bowl team.
- Oct. 12 vs Arizona — BYU football’s National Award winners will be featured and honored as part of the 2024 homecoming game against former conference opponent and new Big 12 member Arizona.
- Oct. 18 vs Oklahoma State — BYU’s 1984 National Championship team will be featured and honored marking the 40th Anniversary of finishing No. 1 after going undefeated to win the national title. The game will also commemorate the 50th Anniversary of BYU facing Oklahoma State for the first time in the 1974 Fiesta Bowl.
- Nov. 16 vs Kansas — BYU’s members of the College Football Hall of Fame will be featured and honored when the Cougars take on Kansas in the stadium named after one of those Hall of Fame members, the legendary LaVell Edwards.
There will be a special two-hour program entitled BYU Football: A Celebration of 100 Seasons on Saturday, July 27 from 7-9 p.m. MDT. There will also be a bracket unveiling the top moments and the best photos in BYU football history.