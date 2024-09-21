BYU Running Backs LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati Reportedly 'Doubtful' Against Kansas State
BYU's top two running backs, LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati, are reportedly "doubtful" for BYU's Big 12 opener against no. 13 Kansas State according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
The news isn't overly surprising. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said Martin and Ropati were "questionable" earlier this week.
"[The running back situation] is still pretty fluid. LJ Martin and Folau Ropati are getting better every day," BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said on Wednesday. "We feel like both of them could play without a lot of practice reps. They're just veteran players that we trust. I'm not sure if they'll be ready though, so we've been giving a lot of reps to those same guys who played in the Wyoming game and I do expect to get Enoch Nawahine back."
Both Martin (ankle) and Ropati (knee) suffered injuries in week two against SMU and did not play against Wyoming last week.
BYU's offense hasn't been as dynamic without Martin in the lineup. The Cougars have turned to a variety of running backs to replace his production. Junior Miles Davis has taken on a bigger role. Enoch Nawahine, the fourth-string running back, played against SMU before missing the Wyoming game due to injury.
Against Wyoming, BYU turned to two true freshmen in Sione Moa and Pokaiaua Haunga. Haunga, in particular, flashed his potential tallying 46 yards in six touches. Haunga made a case for more playing time even though he's inexperienced.
Roderick said the production of those young running backs gives them the flexibility to allow Martin and Ropati to fully heal. "It presents, you know, a question of how hard do we push LJ and Folau back? You know, obviously LJ is really special player and we want him back, but we don't want to have a setback either. So that's a tough decision we have to make by Saturday."