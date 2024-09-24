BYU Tweaks Running Back Depth Chart for Baylor, LJ Martin Out
On Monday, BYU football released the depth chart for their upcoming road game at Baylor. Changes were made to the depth chart at running back. LJ Martin, the starter, was not listed on the depth chart for the first time this season. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake that they are hoping to get LJ back after the bye week next week. Martin will not play against Baylor.
BYU Running Back Depth Chart
Hinckley Ropati OR
Miles Davis OR
Sione Moa OR
Enoch Nawahine
Freshman Sione Moa, who got the start against Kansas State, was added to the depth chart behind Miles Davis and Hinckley Ropati. Moa led the Cougars in rushing against the Wildcats and added a spark that BYU has lacked in the running game. As the game progressed, Moa got better and better. He finished with 15 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown. He also added 3 receptions for 17 yards.
It's safe to assume that Moa will continue to play a big role for the BYU offense, at least until LJ Martin is back. Even if Hinckley Ropati is healthy, the Cougars might start Moa over Ropti. Moa displayed a vision, patience, and physicality that BYU has lacked when LJ Martin is not in the game. Moa averaged over 5 yards per carry against the best run defense BYU has faced this season. Ropati's season high was 4.4 yards per carry against Southern Illinois.
Miles Davis was used sparringly against Kansas State. In fact, true freshman Pokaiaua Haunga got more snaps than Davis. Even though the depth chart doesn't reflect it, it looks like Haunga will start to get more reps than Davis.
Enoch Nawahine is another name to monitor. Nawahine played some critical snaps against SMU when Martin and Ropati went down with injuries. Nawahine did not play against Wyoming due to injury, but he did play 11 snaps against Kansas State.