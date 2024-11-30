BYU Will Bring Back Navy Uniforms for Senior Night Against Houston
On Saturday night, BYU will take on Houston on senior night for a chance to improve to 10-2 and keep their Big 12 title hopes alive. For just the second time this season, BYU will wear navy against Houston. BYU will wear navy helmets, navy jerseys, and white pants in a combination that has not been worn before.
This will be just the second time BYU has worn navy this season. The Cougars wore navy uniforms for their road win over SMU earlier this season.
2024 Uniform Combinations
BYU has worn unique uniform combinations in every game once again in 2024.
Southern Illinois - All Royal
BYU wore the all royal uniforms in the season opener against Southern Illinois. For the first time, BYU wore white facemasks with this combination.
SMU - Navy helmets with white uniforms
BYU wore a navy combination against SMU that had not been worn before. The Cougars wore navy helmets with all white uniforms and navy trim.
Wyoming - Royal helmets with white uniforms
BYU went back to royal against Wyoming with the all white uniforms with the royal helmets.
Kansas State - 1996 All white throwback uniforms
BYU wore the 1996 all white throwback uniforms against Kansas State, and the crowd wore white as well. The uniforms added to the electric atmosphere inside Lavell Edwards Stadium as BYU took down no. 13 Kansas State in dominant fashion.
Baylor - All white with royal trim
For the fourth time in as many weeks, BYU wore white on white uniforms against Baylor. This time, BYU wore all white uniforms with the white helmets and royal trim.
Arizona - Classic royal home uniforms
BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms against Arizona.
Oklahoma State - Royal home uniforms
BYU wore the classic home uniforms against Oklahoma State, except the facemasks were white instead of royal.
UCF - Royal away uniforms with royal helmets
BYU wore the "royal oreo" combination against UCF in a convincing road win.
Utah - Royal rush
BYU wore the "royal rush" uniforms in a color-on-color matchup against Utah.
Kansas - Royal home with royal helmets
Against Kansas, BYU wore the royal home uniform with royal helmets.
Arizona State - Royal away with royal helmets
BYU wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Arizona State.