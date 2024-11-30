Cougs Daily

BYU Will Bring Back Navy Uniforms for Senior Night Against Houston

Casey Lundquist

BYU running back Enoch Nawahine scores a touchdown against SMU
BYU running back Enoch Nawahine scores a touchdown against SMU / BYU Photo
In this story:

On Saturday night, BYU will take on Houston on senior night for a chance to improve to 10-2 and keep their Big 12 title hopes alive. For just the second time this season, BYU will wear navy against Houston. BYU will wear navy helmets, navy jerseys, and white pants in a combination that has not been worn before.

This will be just the second time BYU has worn navy this season. The Cougars wore navy uniforms for their road win over SMU earlier this season.

2024 Uniform Combinations

BYU has worn unique uniform combinations in every game once again in 2024.

Southern Illinois - All Royal

BYU QB Jake Retzlaff against Southern Illinois
BYU QB Jake Retzlaff against Southern Illinois / BYU Photo

BYU wore the all royal uniforms in the season opener against Southern Illinois. For the first time, BYU wore white facemasks with this combination.

SMU - Navy helmets with white uniforms

BYU cornerback Marque Collins against SMU
BYU cornerback Marque Collins against SMU / BYU Photo

BYU wore a navy combination against SMU that had not been worn before. The Cougars wore navy helmets with all white uniforms and navy trim.

Wyoming - Royal helmets with white uniforms

Keanu Hill Wyoming
BYU Photo

BYU went back to royal against Wyoming with the all white uniforms with the royal helmets.

Kansas State - 1996 All white throwback uniforms

BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter against Kansas State
BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter against Kansas State / BYU Photo

BYU wore the 1996 all white throwback uniforms against Kansas State, and the crowd wore white as well. The uniforms added to the electric atmosphere inside Lavell Edwards Stadium as BYU took down no. 13 Kansas State in dominant fashion.

Baylor - All white with royal trim

Chase Roberts catches a screen pass for a touchdown against Baylor
Chase Roberts catches a screen pass for a touchdown against Baylor / BYU Photo

For the fourth time in as many weeks, BYU wore white on white uniforms against Baylor. This time, BYU wore all white uniforms with the white helmets and royal trim.

Arizona - Classic royal home uniforms

Harrison Taggart and Tanner Wall against Arizona
Harrison Taggart and Tanner Wall against Arizona / BYU Photo

BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms against Arizona.

Oklahoma State - Royal home uniforms

BYU tight end Ryner Swanson against Oklahoma State
BYU tight end Ryner Swanson against Oklahoma State / BYU Photo

BYU wore the classic home uniforms against Oklahoma State, except the facemasks were white instead of royal.

UCF - Royal away uniforms with royal helmets

BYU linebackers Isaiah Glasker and Aisea Moa make a tackle against UCF
BYU linebackers Isaiah Glasker and Aisea Moa make a tackle against UCF / BYU Photo

BYU wore the "royal oreo" combination against UCF in a convincing road win.

Utah - Royal rush

BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion returns a kickoff for a touchdown against Utah
BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion returns a kickoff for a touchdown against Utah / BYU Photo

BYU wore the "royal rush" uniforms in a color-on-color matchup against Utah.

Kansas - Royal home with royal helmets

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff against Kansas
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff against Kansas / BYU Photo

Against Kansas, BYU wore the royal home uniform with royal helmets.

Arizona State - Royal away with royal helmets

BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion against Arizona State
BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion against Arizona State / BYU Photo

BYU wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Arizona State.

Published
Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Football