College GameDay Picks for BYU at Arizona: BYU is 'Underrated and Underappreciated'
On Saturday, the College GameDay crew cemented their picks for no. 18 BYU at Arizona. This was the first time the GameDay crew has picked a BYU game this season. The crew unanimously picked BYU to beat Arizona on the road.
Desmond Howard: BYU
"[BYU is] underrated and underappreciated. I think that they're going to roll over Arizona today."
Nick Saban: BYU
"I think BYU's defense travels, and I think they'll do great. BYU."
Sabrina Ionescu (Celebrity Guest Picker): BYU
"I think they're going to keep their undefeated season going."
Pat McAfee: BYU
"I like BYU as well. They got their freshman, his name's Bear. He's a bear. He's really good at football. BYU is very good. I'll take them as well."
Kirk Herbstreit: BYU
"I love BYU and I love the story with Bear Bachmeier the freshman. This is a team that was forgotten when their quarterback was asked to leave the school. Nobody thought they'd be 5-0. This is their first real test in Tucson. I think they find a way to get it done. I'm going to go BYU."
The support for BYU was so unanimous that it prompted Rece Davis to want to take Arizona. "That's making me want to go with Noah Fifita big time." However, Davis does not make an official selection on the show.
BYU is currently favored by 2.5 points in this game. We fill find out a lot about both program in this matchup. These two teams are a combined 9-1. However, neither team has notched a signature win to this point of the season. Iowa State is the only good team that Arizona has faced this season and the Cyclones beat Arizona convincingly. BYU, meanwhile, has not faced a top 50 team this season.
This is a must-win game for BYU's conference title hopes. After this game, the Cougars will take on a five-game gauntlet where all five opponents could be ranked. A loss in this game would require BYU to go 4-1 or better in that upcoming gauntlet, which might be too much to ask.
Weather could also be a factor in this game. However, the most recent forecasts have cleared up. It remains to be seen how rain and lightning could impact this game.