EightTakeaways From BYU's Suffocating Win Over Stanford
Let’s call it like it is, BYU’s 24-point win over Stanford was a snoozer and not just because of the late kickoff time. The Cougs controlled the Cardinal from wire to wire through insane defense and disjointed offense that both electrified and pacified a record crowd at Lavell Edwards stadium. Let’s relive the good, the bad, and the illuminating in what was effectively a pleasant, but uneventful evening in Provo.
The offense is frustrating, but not worrisome
For the sake of accountability, I got a little over my skis with my expectations for the offense after week one. BYU’s offense played like it was week two and left about 16 points on the field. BYU started 4 drives in plus territory in the first half that yielded just 6 points. While unacceptable, the issues are fixable because they are all procedural. Those drives featured 2 holds, a botched screen, and a drop that unraveled otherwise promising possessions.
BYU’s offense moved the ball fine. They gained 58% of available yards which would be higher than 6 of their 12 FBS games last season. If just two of those drives inside the 10 flipped to touchdowns, BYU wins 35-3 and everyone is happy. Instead, BYU made week two mental errors that put them behind the sticks and left everyone with a sour taste. And they are not alone. Four ranked teams scored under 30 points against G6 teams in week two. Sometimes, offenses just take time to gel.
BYU has a championship level defense that will give the offense runway to get off the ground
To put in perspective how dominant BYU’s run defense has been under Jay Hill, LJ Martin ran for 110 yards Saturday. BYU’s last 4 opponents have run for 112 yards combined. That continued Saturday. Stanford crossed the 50 once in three quarters while BYU kept an opponent out of the endzone for a second straight week. BYU leads the nation in yards per play allowed and is second in FPI’s defensive efficiency. That is good news for an offense that clearly needs more time to find its footing under a true freshman quarterback. BYU’s offensive margin for error is massive given that their opponents cannot move the ball with any regularity. BYU’s defense is savage, and BYU’s next 3 opponents have averaged 15.7 points per game against FBS competition. BYU has time to get it right.
Bear Bachmeier is incrementally earning the removal of his training wheels, but not yet
It’s fair to say that some of the issues that plagued BYU’s offensive line against Stanford can be attributed to its true freshman quarterback, particularly pre-snap. The offensive line actually played well against a talented Stanford defensive front, giving up only 5 total pressures on 33 dropbacks. Still, Stanford frequently had unblocked defenders that got to Bachmeier early. That tells us that something wasn’t recognized pre-snap and protections weren’t adjusted accordingly. That’s to be expected from a true freshman in his second career start.
Still, Bachmeier played well and is improving as the season progresses. Despite not having a ton of downfield opportunities in the first half, Bachmeier went 6/9 for 112 yards in the second half, including a 41-yard dime to Chase Roberts. Bachmeier was particularly accurate down the field, completing 6/10 of his passes that traveled 10+ yards down field for 13.5 yards per attempt, 1 big-time throw, and 0 turnover-worthy plays. While he has room to grow, Aaron Roderick should start to feel comfortable taking his training wheels off as the games progress.
BYU’s receivers need to step up
BYU’s receivers are arguably the most talented position group on the roster, but they were unprepared to play. Bear Bachmeier was on target on 15 of 16 short throws, but 4 drops, including 3 that could have gone for touchdowns, spoiled what was an otherwise solid night for the true freshman. When breaking in a true freshman, it falls to the most experienced group on the roster to help him succeed. They failed in that regard on Saturday. BYU now has two weeks to get on the same page as an offense before their first road trip. The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time as an offense.
Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker will both be day 2 draft picks
Calling our shot now, Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker will go early in the NFL draft. They were absolute game-wreckers with 7 total pressures, 3.5 TFLs and 2 forced fumbles. Their combination of size and speed makes them as good as any linebacker duo in the country and the best BYU has had in a decade.
Allow us to introduce you to Faletau Satuala
Satuala is the face of the new era of BYU football. When he signed, he was BYU’s highest-rated recruit in 7 years and the first marquee recruiting win for Jay Hill. At 6’4 210, the safety can play at all 3 levels of the defense and showed that Saturday. Satuala was BYU’s highest-graded defender per PFF, recording 4 tacks, 1.5 TFLs, a safety, and an interception. While it took him a year to find his footing, he will now be impossible to keep off the field.
BYU’s defensive tackles have transformed this defense into a new animal
While BYU’s defense was a juggernaut last season, it was one that dabbled in bend and break your spirit with a turnover. This new version of BYU’s defense doesn’t even bend. BYU is allowing 0.3 yards per rush this season, much of that is due to the emergence of BYU’s defensive tackles. Keanu Tanuvasa has been everything that was promised with a sack and 3 stops. John Taumoepeau was a wrecking ball in week one and continued that in week two. BYU hasn’t had a tackle room this good since Khyris Tonga terrorized opposing centers and starting P4 transfer Justin Kirkland isn’t even back from injury yet. Buy all the stock in this room.
BYU is good. Very good. Which made the win all the more irritating.
BYU covered its largest spread against a P4 opponent ever and some fans are upset. If good teams win and great teams cover, what does that make a team that covers while also making you want to pull your hair out? They say win your clunkers. BYU says win your clunkers by 24 points. This team is well below its ceiling, which is happy news if you cheer for the team in blue.