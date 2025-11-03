ESPN's Top Broadcast Crew Will Call the BYU-Texas Tech Game
ESPN's top broadcast crew will be onsite to call the top 10 matchup between no. 8 BYU and no. 9 Texas Tech. Per BYU's game notes, Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler will be on the call, and Holly Reporter will be the sideline reporter.
Typically, Herbstreit and Fowler are reserved for the top SEC matchup of the weekend. Given the importance of the BYU-Texas Tech game, however, ESPN put their top broadcasting duo on the call.
This game will be the first matchup between two top 10 teams in BYU football history. It will also be the first top 10 matchup between Big 12 teams since 2021 when Baylor and Oklahoma State faced off in the conference title game.
The winner of this game will have a clear path to not only the Big 12 title game, but a chance at an at-large bid in the CFP as well.
This will be the first time Kirk Herbstreit has called a BYU since 2020 when he called the BYU-Navy game.
College GameDay to Feature BYU-Texas Tech
This game is getting primetime treatment from the folks at ESPN.
College GameDay is heading to Lubbock, Texas to feature this game as well. BYU-Texas Tech is the biggest game of the Big 12 season so far. BYU is undefeated and will likely be ranked in the top 10 when the first College Football Playoff rankings come out this week. Texas Tech is 8-1 and will be in the top 15, at minimum.
The GameDay crew had been teasing the possibility of featuring BYU-Texas Tech over the last few weeks. Since the Red Raiders took care of business against Kansas State, GameDay announced its plans to head to Lubbock.
This game will be pivotal in the race for the Big 12 championship. The winner of BYU-Texas Tech will be heavily favored to play in the Big 12 title game in December. If Tech beats BYU, there would still be a chance that the two teams could rematch in Arlington.
This will be the first time BYU has been featured on College GameDay since 2020 when GameDay featured BYU at Coastal Carolina.