Former BYU Transfer Quarterback Target Maealiuaki Smith Enters the Transfer Portal
A former BYU quarterback target is back on the market. On Monday, Oklahoma State quarterback Maealiuaki Smith entered the transfer portal after one year at Oklahoma State. Smith appeared in four games for Oklahoma State, preserving his redshirt. He will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.
Smith took an official visit to BYU last Summer and BYU was considered one of the favorites in his recruitment. Then, Smith's recruitment stalled and BYU ended up signing Noah Lugo. Smith, meanwhile, signed with Oklahoma State.
BYU only has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for the 2025 season and Jake Retzlaff is entering his senior season. The Cougars don't have a pressing need at quarterback for 2025, but they will have a major need in 2026 after Retzlaff graduates. The Cougars could add a quarterback if it makes sense.
Given Smith's prior connection to the coaching staff and his four years of eligibility remaining, BYU and Smith could be a potential fit.
In his lone season at Oklahoma State, Smith started two games for the Cowboys with mixed results. In his first start against Texas Tech, Smith threw for 316 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, and he added a rushing touchdown. In his second start, Smith struggled against Colorado going 11/29 for 70 yards and 2 interceptions.
As a high school prospect, Smith received 20 offers including offers from Florida State, Washington, Utah, Miami, Cincinnati, Arizona State, Colorado, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, and Arizona among others. Smith made a trip to Provo for an unofficial visit in April of 2024 and he returned to BYU for an official visit in June of 2024.