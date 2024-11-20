Four Takeaways from BYU's Slide in the CFP Top 25
On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff committee ranked BYU at no. 14 after suffering their first loss of the season. Here are our top four takeaways from the updated College Football Playoff rankings.
1. The Kansas Loss Tanked BYU's Chances of an At-Large Birth
BYU's loss to Kansas didn't erase the Cougars' chances to make the College Football Playoff, but it certainly tanked BYU's chances for an at-large birth. Had BYU gone 12-0 and lost in the Big 12 championship game, BYU likely still would have earned a spot in the CFP. That's no longer the case.
BYU will need to win the Big 12 to be in the College Football Playoff.
2. It's Not Time to Panic About Boise State or SMU...Yet
BYU is currently ranked two spots ahead of Boise State. If the season ended today and BYU was the Big 12 champion, the Big 12 would be the only power conference that wouldn't get a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. That would not be a good look for the conference.
It's not to panic yet, however. BYU has more chances to add to its resume over the next few weeks. The committee will be closely watching BYU's upcoming game at no. 21 Arizona State. If BYU wins that game, they will have a really strong case to leapfrog both SMU and Boise State.
A win over Arizona State would likely put BYU in the Big 12 championship game. If BYU beats a ranked team in the Big 12 championship game like Colorado, they would very likely leapfrog Boise State in the rankings and earn a first-round bye in the CFP.
3. Ranking BYU Behind SMU Makes No Sense
BYU and SMU have the same record.
BYU has one ranked win, SMU has none.
BYU beat SMU this season on the road.
BYU is ranked behind SMU.
Yeah, that doesn't make sense.
SMU has played fewer close games than BYU, sure, but the Mustangs have had their fair share of close calls. They needed a miracle to beat Duke and they played Boston College down to the wire last weekend. The Big 12 disagreed with the ranking, sending out a tweet after the rankings were released that reminded everyone of the head-to-head result.
4. The Best-Case Scenario for the Big 12 is a BYU Championship Run
The Big 12 is in a very bad spot right now. For the conference's future, a BYU championship run is probably the best-case scenario at this point.
BYU is the team with the best chance to earn a first-round bye.
If Colorado wins out, are the Buffaloes going to be ranked ahead of Boise State? Probably not. Same goes for Arizona State and Iowa State. Again, that wouldn't be a good look for the Big 12.
BYU going 12-1 and earning a first-round by in the CFP is the best-case scenario for the conference.