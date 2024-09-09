Kickoff Time and Broadcast Plans Announced for BYU's Big 12 Opener Against Kansas State
The kickoff time for BYU's Big 12 opener has been set. On Monday, the Big 12 announced that BYU's home contest against Kansas State will kickoff at 8:30 PM Mountain Time and will be broadcast on ESPN.
The BYU-Kansas State game will be a whiteout under the lights.
1996 Throwback Uniforms
Back in July, BYU football unveiled an all-white 1996 throwback uniform that they will wear against Kansas State in the Big 12 opener. The all white throwback uniform was actually an alternate uniform that BYU only wore once during the 1996 campaign. The special edition uniform is part of the celebration of 100 seasons of BYU football.
The crowd will also be asked to wear white for this game. It's very likely that this game will be a sellout.
Both Teams are Undefeated
Both BYU and Kansas State are 2-0 through two games. The Wildcats are ranked 14th in the AP poll following a road win at Tulane. Kansas State will host no. 20 Arizona this Friday with a chance to improve to 3-0 in non-conference games (Kansas State-Arizona is a non-conference game this season). This will be the first conference road game for Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson. If Kansas State beats Arizona this week, they will come to Lavell Edwards as a top-15 team.
BYU is 2-0 and coming off a win at SMU. The Cougars have a great chance to be 3-0 going into this game according to ESPN FPI and SP+. FPI and SP+ give BYU between an 84%-86% chance to beat Wyoming on Saturday.