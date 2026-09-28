No. 10 BYU Unveils Uniform Combo for Road Clash at TCU

The BYU football program will wear another unique uniform combination on the road at TCU. The Cougars will wear all white uniforms with royal trim and royal helmets, they announced on Monday. This will be the fourth unique uniform combination in as many games for BYU.

back at it again with the white threads pic.twitter.com/YMErJ8Cyyo — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 28, 2026

The last time BYU wore this uniform combination was in 2025 against Cincinnati. In that game, LJ Martin went off for more than 200 yards of total offense as the Cougars clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game. It was the first night game at Cincinnati in years and BYU handled the crowd in a road win.

BYU RB LJ Martin against Cincinnati | BYU Photo

On Saturday night against TCU, weather could be a factor. Rain is in the forecast in Fort Worth for the four days leading up to the game. There is a chance of rain during the game as well, according to the last weather forecast. The Horned Frogs play on natural grass, so slippery conditions could be a factor. The Horned Frogs have experience playing in poor conditions this season. They kicked off their season in rainy, wet conditions in Dublin against North Carolina.

However, that game turned out poorly for TCU, especially on offense. TCU quarterback Jayden Craig struggled with accuracy and TCU lost an ugly 10-15 contest. TCU comes into this game with a 2-2 record, including 0-2 in games against Power Four teams. In the two games against Power Four teams, TCU has scored just 11.5 points per game.

Last season, BYU hosted TCU and played perhaps its cleanest game of the season. The Cougars dominated from start to finish in a 44-13 win. This is a critical game for BYU to remain as one of the top contenders in the Big 12.

BYU Uniform Combinations in 2026

BYU has worn unique uniform combinations in every game this season. The Cougars kicked off the 2026 season in their royal home uniforms with royal helmets.

BYU RB Devaughn Eka against Utah Tech | BYU Photo

Against Arizona, the Cougars pulled out a never-worn combination with all royal uniforms and all white helmets. BYU pulled away in the second half for a double-digit win to kickoff conference play.

BYU safety Faletau Satuala against Arizona | BYU Photo

In the Cougars' first road game at Colorado, they wore all white uniforms with navy accents. The Cougars dominated that game, specifically in the first half when the starters created a 31-7 lead going into the halftime locker room.

BYU RB Preston Rex against Colorado StateBYU Football | BYU Photo

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