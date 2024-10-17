Oklahoma State Backup QB Garret Rangel Reportedly Set to Start Against BYU
Oklahoma State has lost three consecutive games and is looking for a spark. The spark they are looking for might come by way of backup quarterback Garret Rangel. The Cowboys' starter Alan Bowman has been benched on two occasions this season: against Utah and West Virginia. After the bye week, it looks like Oklahoma State might officially be moving on from Bowman. On Thursday, the O'Colly reported that Garret Rangel is set to start against BYU and redshirt freshman Zane Flores will be his backup.
"Well we're working all of our guys, getting them good quality work. I told the coaches we needed to make a decision by Thursday after practice," Gundy told the media back on Monday.
Rangel has played a fair amount for the Cowboys in three seasons, but his statistical output has not been great. He has completed 50.9% of his 171 career pass attempts. His career TD/Int ratio is 7:6. He is completing only 45.8% of his passes this season, although his last outing against West Virginia was his best. He completed 4/5 against the Mountaineers for 75 yards and a touchdown.
When Rangel entered the game against Utah and replaced Alan Bowman, Rangel was only 3/11 for 31 yards. He was eventually benched and Bowman returned to the game in the fourth quarter.
Rangel will face a tough test on the road at BYU. The Cougars rank first nationally in pass efficiency defense, just ahead of Texas, Washington, Iowa State, and Notre Dame. BYU is also tied for fifth nationally with 10 interceptions this season. The Cougars have had at least one interception in every game this season.
For the BYU defense, this game will hinge on stopping the run. Former Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon is on the roster, he just hasn't been as productive as he was in 2023. Gordon is averaging 3.8 yards per carry this season after averaging 6.1 yards per carry a year ago and leading the nation with 1,732 rushing yards.
It's worth noting that Gordon got off to a slow start in 2023 as well. He had just 109 rushing yards after the first three games. Then he ran for 1,116 over the next six games. Gordon's breakout game is coming, the Cougars just have to make sure it doesn't happen against them.
Oklahoma State is coming off a bye week, so establishing the run was surely their top priority on offense. It's also safe to expect that the Cowboys could add a few new wrinkles to the offense to find a spark.
If BYU can stop the run and force Oklahoma State to move the chains through the air, the Cougars will be well positioned to win this game.