Projecting the BYU Wide Receiver Rotation with the Addition of Tiger Bachmeier
Over the last two weeks, BYU has added two wide receivers from the transfer portal: Weber State transfer Reggie Frischknecht and Stanford transfer Tiger Bachmeier. Now that the 2025 wide receiver room is complete, we're going to project the BYU wide receiver rotation.
We'll start with what we know.
What We Know
Historically speaking, BYU has rotated 5-6 wide receivers. The Cougars had six wide receivers play more than 100 snaps in both 2023 and 2024. From 2021-2022, the Cougars had five wide receivers play more than 100 snaps.
Therefore, history suggests our projected rotation will need to include five or six wide receivers. Based on the wide receivers that BYU has returning in 2025, three of those spots are already accounted for.
There's no debate that Chase Roberts, Jojo Phillips, and Parker Kingston will be in the wide receiver rotation. If the season started today, those three would be the starters.
What We Think
Outside of those three, we think Tiger Bachmeier and Cody Hagen will have spots in the rotation. Bachmeier was a true freshman standout at Stanford before his production dropped off last season. It wasn't only Bachmeier that saw his production drop - Stanford's passing production as a team took a dip in 2024.
Bachmeier will have to learn the playbook over the next few months, but we think he is capable of doing that. He earned his degree in Computer Science from Stanford in just 2.5 years.
Hagen is simply too talented to keep off the field for too long. Hagen was just a few months removed from his mission in 2024. Still, he was the first wide receiver out of the primary rotation. Hagen didn't participate in Spring camp as he recovered from an injury, but assuming he is healthy, we think he will crack the wide receiver rotation.
With Hagen and Bachmeier, that would bring the rotation to five total, leaving room for potentially one more.
What We Need to Find Out
Outside of those five, there are a few candidates to take the sixth and final spot in the wide receiver rotation. Reggie Frischknecht is an intruiging option. He has not played the caliber of competition that he will face in the Big 12, but he has produced at every level of football that he has played.
Tei Nacua is probably the favorite to win that final spot. He was running with the first-team offense while Chase Roberts and Cody Hagen were sidelined during Spring camp.
True freshman LaMason Waller probably won't be in the primary rotation, but he could see limited action while he prepares for a full-time role in 2026.
Dom McKenzie is one of the fastest players on the roster. He has been developing his game as a possession wide receiver, and in the opinion of this author, has made strides over the last year.
The battle for the final spots in the wide receiver rotation will be one of Fall camp's top storylines.