Score Prediction for No. 14 BYU at No. 21 Arizona State
After suffering their first loss of the season, BYU is back in action against no. 21 Arizona State. This game is arguably the biggest BYU game since the turn of the century. The winner of this game will have a leg up in the race to the Big 12 title game, and in turn, will have a chance to compete for a College Football Playoff spot. BYU still controls its own destiny to the Big 12 title game. As long as BYU wins out, it will be playing in the Big 12 championship game.
BYU faces its toughest remaining test of the regular season at Arizona State. The Sun Devils are 8-2, ranked in the CFP rankings for the first time, and winners of three consecutive games. This is a massive game for Arizona State as well. It's arguably the biggest game in Tempe since 2014. BYU will need to play one of its better games of the season to win this game on the road.
For BYU, this game will come down to its ability to execute in the redzone. It was redzone issues the game against Kansas, and it was redzone inefficiencies that necessitated a last-second field goal against Utah.
When BYU enters scoring territory, they need to take advantage of it.
This is a game where Jake Retzlaff will need to be effective and protective of the football. Retzlaff has been great when he's not under pressure this season. Fortunately for him, Arizona State has been one of the worst defenses in terms of pressuring the quarterback. However, it's safe to assume that the Sun Devils will dial up more pressure than usual to try to disrupt Retzlaff.
Jay Hill has been masterful when he knows which quarterback to prepare for. The Cougars have tallied at least one intercepted in every game this season. For Arizona State, Sam Leavitt has been very good at protecting the football - he has just four interceptions this season and he only has a turnover-worthy play on 1% of his dropbacks. Something has got to give in this matchup, and we think it will. Leavitt has personal ties to BYU. His dad played at BYU and his brother transferred away from BYU to Utah State. If ever there was a game where Leavitt might force a throw or two, it would be in this game. The Cougars will get a key interception in a key moment.
Ultimately, we think BYU will come out ready for this game. The Cougars are no stranger to the spotlight, while Arizona State will be in the headlines for the first time this season. BYU has learned how hard it can be playing with a target on your back. Arizona State gets to experience that for the first time.
Additionally, BYU has thrived in the underdog role this season. When BYU is underestimated, that's when they have played at their best. We expect that trend to continue on Saturday.
This game will be close, but BYU will make one more play in the fourth quarter to leave Tempe with a win.
ASU 21 | BYU 27