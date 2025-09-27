Score Prediction for No. 25 BYU at Colorado
On Saturday night, no. 25 BYU will travel to Boulder to take on the Colorado Buffaloes to open up conference play. The Cougars are favored by 6.5 points going into this game and are looking to maintain their undefeated record.
Colorado is looking for its first Big 12 win after losing to Houston to kickoff conference play. The Buffaloes made a head-scratching decision at quarterback in that game, benching starter Kaidon Salter and turning to third-string quarterback Ryan Staub. Colorado struggled offensively in that game and starter Salter once against last week against Wyoming.
BYU's obvious advantage in this game will be in the running game. Against two Power Four teams this season, Colorado is allowing an average of 264 rushing yards per game. BYU is rushing for 265 rushing yards this season, although a lot of those came in the season opener against Portland State. Still, the Cougars will have the advantage in the run game in this contest.
The running game might be enough to beat Colorado. After all, BYU dominated Colorado back in December despite Jake Retzlaff's deficiencies in that game. Retzlaff was 12/21 for 151 yards. He threw no touchdowns and two interceptions, and BYU backup quarterback Gerry Bohannon threw an interception on a trick play. Despite three interceptions, the Cougars marched to a 36-14 win.
BYU's defense will look to stifle the Colorado offense like they did in last year's Alamo Bowl game. Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter will be challenging to defend, as he's the first true dual-threat quarterback that BYU will face this season. Salter is a much better runner than Sanders was and he leads the Buffaloes in rushing. Expect BYU linebackers Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker to be assigned to spy Salter at times during this game.
We give BYU the edge in this game, and we like BYU's chances to beat the spread as well. On paper, there are no obvious advantages where Colorado can attack BYU. Turnovers, like with any game, are where the outcome of this game could take a turn.
Bear Bachmeier has another shaky start in his first conference game, but he settles in and BYU rides LJ Martin to a convincing win.
BYU 31 | Colorado 16