Takeaways from the Initial BYU-Colorado Injury Report
On Wednesday night, BYU and Colorado released the initial injury report for their matchup on Saturday night. Here are the top [x] takeaways from the BYU-Colorado injury report.
1. The BYU running back depth
BYU running back Sione Moa is listed as "out" for the Colorado game. Going into the season, running back was the thinnest position group on BYU's roster. Running back was the one position where BYU couldn't afford injuries.
Losing Moa puts the BYU run game in a perilous situation.
The weight of the BYU run game rests on the shoulders of LJ Martin. Behind, Martin there are two unproven running backs in Jovesa Damuni and Preston Rex. BYU needs Martin to stay healthy. If he were to go down, BYU's running game would take a big step back.
2. Justin Kirkland to make his BYU debut
Reinforcements are on the way for the BYU defensive line. Oklahoma State transfer Justin Kirkland, a senior defensive tackle, is expected to make his BYU debut against Colorado. Kirkland suffered a knee injury prior to Fall Camp and was only able to start practicing during the bye week. Kirkland is listed as "probable" on the BYU injury report. The "probable" designation is reserved for players with a 75% chance to play.
"We expect him to be back this week," BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill said on Coordinator's Corner earlier htis week. "That will be a huge addition just to solidify our defensive line that's already played pretty well this year. So he'll be a big addition to what we're doing."
3. BYU isn't the only one dealing with RB injuries
Colorado primarily plays three running backs and two of them will be out against BYU. Simeon Rice, who leads the Buffaloes in yards per carry, is listed as "out".
DeKalon Taylor is also listed as "out". Rice and Taylor have accounted for 40% of Colorado's rushing production this season.
4. Colorado could be down as many as six starters
Colorado could be down as many as six starters vs BYU. CB RJ Johnson, who started the first three games of the season for the Buffaloes, is listed as "out".
Running back DeKalon Taylor started against Wyoming. He will not be available.
Colorado starting defensive tackle Anquin Barnes Jr. will miss the first half of the BYU game due to a targeting penalty.
Cornerback Makari Vikers, who started vs Wyoming in place of RJ Johnson, is listed as "doubtful". The "doubtful" designation is reserved for the players with just a 25% chance to play.
Colorado defensive end Keaten Wade, who has started all four games, is listed as "questionable". The "questionable" designation is reserved for those players with a 50% chance to play.
5. BYU is relatively healthy
Overall, BYU is relatively healthy heading into conference play. Of the other Big 12 teams that posted injury updates on Wednesday night, BYU is certainly one of the healthier teams in the Big 12.
- TCU - 19 players listed "out"
- Oklahoma State - 17 players listed "out"
- Cincinnati - 11 players listed "out"
- Kansas State - 11 players listed "out"
- ASU - 10 players listed "out"
- Arizona - 10 players listed "out"
- Iowa State - 10 players listed "out"
- Baylor - 7 players listed "out"
- Kansas - 5 players listed "out"
- Utah - 5 players listed "out"
- WVU - 4 players listed "out"
- BYU - 4 players listed "out"
- UCF - 3 players listed "out"