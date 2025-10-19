The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Gritty Win Over Utah
On Saturday night, BYU beat rival Utah 24-21 in a game where the Cougars only trailed for three minutes. The Cougars took advantage of scoring opportunities while shuttilng down Utah's redzone offense. Coming into the game, Utah was one of the best redzone offenses in the country. Here were the 10 highest-graded players according to Pro Football Focus (minimum 10 snaps played).
1. Tanner Wall - 88.0
Senior safety Tanner Wall had one of the most pivotal plays of the game when he intercepted Devon Dampier in the fourth quarter. Wall was credited with three defensive stops as well. A defensive stop is a "tackle that constitutes a 'failure' for the offense."
Wall had the second best coverage grade for BYU in this game with an 89.0. He was targeted just twice and allowed one reception.
Wall was on the field for all 76 of Utah's snaps.
2. Faletau Satuala - 85.0
Fellow starting safety Faletau Satuala comes in right behind Tanner Wall with an 85.0 grade. Satuala had an even better coverage grade than Tanner Wall with an 89.5. Satuala came up and delivered a massive hit on a Utah wide receiver to breakup a would-be first down.
Satuala led the Cougars with 12 tackles and he forced a fumble. Unfortunately for BYU, the fumble fell right into the hands of another Utah player who ran for another 10+ yards.
3. Bruce Mitchell - 82.1
BYU center Bruce Mitchell was the highest-graded player on offense. Mitchell didn't allow any quarterback pressures, and he had the best run-blocking grade among the offensive lineman. BYU had most of its success with LJ Martin running right up the middle behind Mitchell.
4. Tausili Akana - 80.3
Tausili Akana cracks the top 10 for the first time. The Texas transfer is slowly taking on a bigger role for the BYU defense. He played 20 snaps against the Utes. He was credited with a quarterback hit, a defensive stop, and he was not targeted in six coverage snaps. Akana has provided a spark to BYU's pass rush.
5. Carsen Ryan - 76.8
Utah transfer Carsen Ryan played well against his former team. Ryan had four receptions for 36 yards, including an acrobatic 26-yard catch where the ball was thrown behind him. He also had a critical third down catch in the fourth quarter.
6. Bear Bachmeier - 74.8
The true freshman quarterback did not look like a true freshman playing his first rivalry game. Bachmeier was poised from start to finish, and he made the most important play of the game with a 22-yard touchdown run that sealed the game. Bachmeier finished with 230 total yards of offense, 2 touchdowns, and 0 turnovers.
7. Jack Kelly - 72.5
Jack Kelly returned the lineup for BYU after missing last week's game against Arizona. Kelly had the best pass rush rep of the night for BYU late in the game. On fourth down, Kelly came flying off the edge and beat Spencer Fano for the sack. That gave the ball back to BYU in Utah territory and essentially ended the game.
8. Isaiah Jatta - 69.7
BYU left tackle Isaiah Jatta had a really tough matchup against Utah star defensive end John Henry Daley. Jatta allowed a sack on the very first drive of the game. After that, Jatta settled in and didn't allow another sack. He had the second best run-blocking grade behind only Bruce Mitchell.
9. John Taumoepeau - 68.3
BYU defensive tackle John Taumoepeau has been really good for the Cougars this season. Taumoepeau had the best run defense grade among all BYU defensive linemen.
10. Ace Kaufusi - 68.2
Ace Kaufusi is a future starting linebacker for BYU. Kaufusi played just 12 snaps and he made the most of his opportunities. He had a stop and a quarterback hurry in those 12 snaps. He shot into the backfield for a TFL on a Utah rush attempt.