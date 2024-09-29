The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win Over Baylor
On Saturday, no. 22 BYU held on to beat Baylor 34-28 for its first road win in the Big 12. BYU is the only 5-0 team in the Big 12. Here are the 10 highest-graded players from BYU's win over Baylor (minimum of 10 snaps).
1. Jake Retzlaff - 90.1
For the third time in five games, BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff was the highest-graded player. Retzlaff fueled BYU's offense on the first four drives when BYU scored four touchdowns in its first four possessions. Retzlaff had two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. The only touchdown he wasn't credited with was a screen pass to Chase Roberts (later ruled a lateral).
Retzlaff had an 87.3 passing grade. He had two big-time throws and one turnover-worthy throw.
2. Tyler Batty - 81.7
BYU defense end Tyler Batty lived up to the preseason hype against Baylor. Batty had his first sack of the season. He also led BYU with six total pressures. He had the best pass-rushing grade and the best run defense grade. It was an all-around effort from the senior from Payson.
3. Darius Lassiter - 77.4
Darius Lassiter had a career high 120 receiving yards on 8 receptions. Lassiter had two drops that he would like to have back, but he was otherwise excellent. It took Lassiter and Retzlaff a few weeks to get on the same page. They were in sync on Saturday.
4. Brayden Keim - 72.8
BYU right tackle Brayden Keim was the highest-graded offensive lineman for BYU. Keim was the most balanced offensive lineman for BYU in terms of good grades in both run blocking and pass blocking. Keim didn't allow any quarterback pressures.
5. Austin Leausa - 71.0
Austin Leausa was inserted into the game when BYU interior linemen Connor Pay and Weylin Lapuaho left the game due to injury. Leausa had the highest pass-blocking grade for BYU.
6. Aisea Moa - 70.8
BYU linebacker Aisea Moa got a lot of reps when a couple BYU linebackers left the game due to injury. Moa played well, finishing with one defensive stop. He had the third-best run defense grade and the fourth-best tackle grade.
7. Jakob Robinson - 70.6
BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson was the highest-graded player in a BYU secondary that was tested against Baylor. Robinson was targeted six times and allowed three receptions. He also had a quarterback hurry. Robinson was used a lot in blitz packages from the nickel position.
8. Mata'ava Ta'ase - 69.3
BYU tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase was the highest-graded run blocker for BYU. Ta'ase was tasked with blocking in 29 out of 34 (85%) total snaps played.
9. Crew Wakley - 69.2
BYU safety Crew Wakley was fantastic for BYU against Baylor. He had a sack, a tackle for loss, and the game-sealing interception. BYU needed someone to step up and make a play to win the game and Wakley did just that.
10. John Taumoepeau - 68.0
Former Snow College defensive tackle John Taumoepeau makes his debut in the top 10. Taumoepeau played only 19 snaps but he made the most of his opportunities. He had a quarterback pressure deep in Baylor territory that was flagged for intentional grounding.