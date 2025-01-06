The 10 Highest-Graded Players From the 2024 BYU Football Season
BYU wrapped up the season with a dominant win over Colorado to improve to 11-2 and position themselves for a top-15 ranking in the final AP poll. Compared to preseason expectations, BYU was one of the best stories in the sport. The Cougars went from being picked to win 4-5 games to being a few plays away from an undefeated season. Today, we're reviewing the 10 highest-graded BYU players from the 2024 season (minimum 100 snaps played).
1. LJ Martin - 79.0
Sophomore running back LJ Martin finished the season as BYU's highest-graded player according to PFF. Martin tallied 821 yards from scrimmage and and 9 touchdowns despite missing three full games due to injury.
Of his 723 rushing yards this season, 468 came after contact. He had 49 carries that resulted in first downs. When BYU needed a first down, it was usually LJ Martin that BYU turned to.
Martin was also effective as a wide receiver out of the backfield. Martin was the seventh highest-graded running back in the Big 12 in a conference that was loaded with good running backs. Of the six running backs ranked ahead of Martin in 2024, five will graduate. Going into the 2025 season, Martin will be one of the top running backs in the conference. Martin will transition from the underclassman that made an impact early in his career, to one of the faces of the program at BYU.
2. Chase Roberts - 78.5
Chase Roberts had his best year at BYU in 2024. Roberts led BYU with 854 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. Of his 52 receptions in 2024, 44 went for first downs. 44 first downs was the highest by a BYU pass-catcher last season. Darius Lassiter ranked second with 34 first-down receptions.
Roberts was Retzlaff's safety blanket last season. He had the lowest drop rate of the BYU wide receivers, and he had the best catch rate in contested situations. Of Big 12 receivers that had at least 10 contested catch opportunities, nobody in the conference had a higher contested catch rate than Chase Roberts.
All of Roberts' production from 2024 underscores the importance of his return in 2024. He will go into the 2025 season as BYU's top wide receiver and one of the best receivers in the conference.
3. Evan Johnson - 77.7
Evan Johnson was the highest-graded player on BYU's defense. The sophomore cornerback played in 12 games in 2024. He had the highest coverage grade of the BYU secondary. He allowed receptions on 47.8% of targets, the lowest of the BYU cornerbacks.
Johnson goes into 2025 as one of the most important players on the roster, as he is currently the only experienced cornerback that is set to return next season.
4. Tyler Batty - 77.2
BYU defensive end Tyler Batty was viewed as one of BYU's best players going into the 2024 season and he lived up to the hype. Batty finished the season as BYU's best pass rusher. He finished with a team-high 39 quarterback pressures, 12 more than Jack Kelly who ranked second on the team. He also had 29 stops which was third most on the defense and the most among defensive lineman.
5. Isaiah Glasker - 76.4
Isaiah Glasker was the breakout star of the BYU defense. Glasker proved to be one of the best NFL prospects on BYU's roster. His length and athleticism made him a weapon in coverage, as a pass rusher, and against the run. Glasker had one of the best coverage grades on the defense, he led the team with 36 stops, and he ranked second on the team in sacks.
Glasker will go into the 2025 season with preseason All-Big 12 potential.
6. Jakob Robinson - 75.6
Jakob Robinson was great for the BYU secondary in 2024. He had five pass deflections, three interceptions (tied for a team high), and he was also used as a pass rusher. Robinson will go down as one of the best defensive backs in BYU history. He finished his BYU career with 21 pass break-ups and 11 interceptions.
7. Jake Retzlaff - 75.5
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff was the highest-graded player on the team until the last few weeks. Before November, Retzlaff was excellent. He was protecting the football, creating chunk plays, and he was making plays when it mattered most. Retzlaff took a major step forward in all aspects of his game in 2024, but the last weeks of the season proved that there is still a lot of room to improve.
Retzlaff finished the season with 12 big-time throws and 18 turnover-worthy plays. As the season progressed and Retzlaff got a little banged up, his production dropped off.
If Retzlaff takes another big step forward in 2025, he will be one of the best quarterbacks in the conference.
8. Harrison Taggart - 74.9
Sophomore linebacker Harrison Taggart was one of the best players on the BYU defense in 2024. Taggart was good in all areas, posting one of the better run defense grades, coverage grades, and tackling grades. He also finished the year with eight quarterback pressures and a sack.
Taggart was a coveted recruit coming out of Corner Canyon High School, and he proved why he was so highly regarded this past season. Taggart finished with 69 total tackles, second behind only Isaiah Glasker who had 70. Taggart also had an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and three pass breakups.
9. Sione Moa - 74.6
True freshman running back Sione Moa was one of the surprises of the season. Moa was inserted into the lineup due to injuries suffered by LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati in September.
Moa had only 29 carries in 2024, but he made them count. He forced a missed tackle on 45% of his carries, a team high. He averaged 5.0 yards per carry and a team high 4.48 yards per carry after contact. In other words, 90% of Moa's production came after contact.
His 21-yard touchdown run against Kansas State was a perfect example of what he brought to the BYU offense. On that play, Moa was first contacted 1-2 yards downfield. He broke six tackles on his way to the endzone.
Moa will go into the 2025 season in the rotation at running back. LJ Martin will be the starter, but Moa will likely be the backup behind Martin.
10. Darius Lassiter - 73.2
Senior wide receiver Darius Lassiter was BYU's second-leading wide receiver with 703 yards and 4 touchdowns. Lassiter was BYU's best wide receiver after the catch 245 of his 703 yards came after the catch. Lassiter created matchup problems for opposing defenses.
Lassiter has the option to return in 2025. He will decide whether he will use the bonus year of eligibility in the next week or so.