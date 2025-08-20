The BYU Wide Receiver Rotation Is Coming Into Focus
On Tuesday, the BYU football program wrapped up Fall Camp with a practice at the Zion's Bank practice field. The headline of the day on Tuesday was BYU naming true freshman Bear Bachmeier as the starting quarterback. When BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick met with the media, he spent most of his time answering questions about his new quarterback.
What might have been lost in the shuffle of the quarterback announcement was Roderick listing the wide receiver rotation coming out of camp. It appears that Bachmeier will have a rotation of five wide receivers to throw to in 2025.
Roderick listed Chase Roberts, Jojo Phillips, and Parker Kingston as the top three wide receivers coming out of camp. Behind those three, Roderick said, "I think you're going to see Tiger [Bachmeier] and Cody Hagen play."
Roderick also hinted that a few others could join the mix. "There's a couple of other guys emerging that I don't think Fesi has sorted that out yet."
After the top five, the next two wide receivers in line to play would be Tei Nacua and Reggie Frischknecht. Frischknecht was having a good camp before he suffered an injury that kept him out for a couple weeks.
The key for the BYU wide receivers in 2025 will be if they can get open against man coverage. In terms of creating separation against man coverage, Darius Lassiter was BYU's best wide receiver last year. Lassiter was consistently used as the primary target on third downs for that reason. Keelan Marion was also skilled in that area.
While Chase Roberts is BYU's undisputed top wide receiver, it remains to be seen who will emerge behind him. We believe Jojo Phillips could be the wide receiver that steps in behind Roberts. Phillips has been one of Bear Bachmeier's preferred targets whenever they are on the field together. Phillips has made notable strides since last season, and we expect it to translate on Saturdays.
Tiger Bachmeier is a candidate to have the most productive year of his career in 2025. Bachmeier is the older brother of Bear and the two have spent years playing football together. That chemistry could pay dividends throughout the season.
Cody Hagen is another name to watch. It wouldn't be a surprise if Hagen becomes one of BYU's top two or three wide receivers by season's end. Hagen has star potential for BYU.
Parker Kingston has been a bit banged up in camp. Assuming he is healthy, he will need to take a step forward to fill the voids left by Darius Lassiter and Keelan Marion.