Top Performers from BYU's Win Over UCF
BYU traveled to Orlando as a an underdog and dominated UCF 37-24. Here are our top performers from the win.
1. Jake Retzlaff - QB
Jake Retzlaff was dominant in the first half, leading BYU to a 24-10 lead. Retzlaff was 12/19 for 200 yards and 2 total touchdowns in the first half. UCF's defense was disruptive against Iowa State, finishing with one pick-six and another near pick-six. Retzlaff read the field well, protected the football well, and led BYU's offense down the field. Retzlaff continues to get better and better.
2. LJ Martin - RB
LJ Martin takes BYU's offense to an entirely different level when he is on the field. Martin was great against UCF, finishing with 101 yards on 15 carries and 1 touchdown. He has great vision, patience, and balance.
3. Chase Roberts - WR
UCF had one chance to win this game late in the first half. After BYU got out to a 17-0 lead, the Knights scored 10 unanswered and the score was 17-10 with one minute remaining in the half. Jake Retzlaff and Chase Roberts answered by connecting on a 62-yard touchdown to take a 24-10 lead into the locker room.
4. Isaiah Glasker - LB
Isaiah Glasker has been one of the most consistent players on the BYU defense. Glasker made a handful of highlights plays against UCF, including an interception and a sack. He also had five total tackles and a pass breakup.
5. Faletau Satuala - S
True freshman Faletau Satuala got some meaningful reps in the second half. The former four-star recruit made the most of his opportunities. On one play, Satuala was the only player in the open field as Ja'Varrius Johnson was cutting upfield trying to create a big play. Satuala made a picture-perfect tackle to keep Johnson behind the sticks. On the next play, Satuala intercepted Jacurri Brown and gave the ball back to the offense.
6. Hinckley Ropati - RB
Hinckley Ropati looks much better since taking a few weeks off for injury. Ropati was effective, particularly in the second half when BYU was trying to drain the clock. Ropati finished with 83 yards on 13 carries. Martin and Ropati were a great one-two punch against UCF.
7. Sam Vander Haar - P
Sam Vander Haar had a perfect pitch between his legs on a successful fake field goal. It might as well be law that any BYU player that laterals a football between their legs will make the top performs list 100% of the time.