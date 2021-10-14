Why BYU Can’t Play ‘Musical Chairs’ at Quarterback

Despite a strong start to the season, BYU’s quarterback situation has been shaky, to say the least. Jaren Hall started the Cougars’ first three games against Pac-12 South opponents before going out with a rib injury. Baylor Romney got the next two starts, but had to leave the Utah State game with a concussion.

While Jacob Conover was serviceable in the second half of the Utah State game, it’s clear that the coaches don’t view him as ready to start, since Hall was named the starter for BYU’s eventual loss to Boise State.

As almost always seems to be the case at BYU following a loss, some fans are questioning whether Hall should remain the starting quarterback moving forward, especially once Baylor Romney clears concussion protocol.

While Romney is an undeniable talent, the Cougars simply can’t afford to play musical chairs at the quarterback position.

Mid-Season Quarterback Changes Don’t Always Pan Out

Yes, the Cougars have given their offense a jump-start with mid-season quarterback changes before — Zach Wilson coming in to replace Tanner Magnum during the 2018 season being a notable example.

But this season, BYU has really only adopted a multi-quarterback system out of necessity due to injuries. It certainly wasn’t the goal from the outset. You just need to look up the road to see how a quarterback carousel can easily keep a team stuck in offensive mediocrity.

In 2020, the Utes named Cam Rising as their starter, but following an injury, transfer Jake Bentley took over. However, Bentley was benched in the season finale for walk-on Drew Lisk, and subsequently entered the transfer portal.

To start the 2021 season, Utah named transfer Charlie Brewer the starter over Cam Rising. Brewer was benched midway through the Ute’s loss to San Diego State, putting Rising back into the starting role he had originally earned in 2020. After Brewer withdrew from the team, Gordon Monson called Utah “a place where quarterbacks go to die.”

While Utah has plenty of other issues on the offensive side of the ball, playing musical chairs at quarterback has clearly played a big part of their failure to launch. As they say, “When you have two quarterbacks, you really have no quarterback.”

Why Hall Should Remain QB1:

1. Wins Against P5 Competition Can’t Be Overlooked

There’s no denying that Baylor Romney’s stats in his first two starts (and his brief appearance against Arizona State) have been impressive. On the season, he is 36/45 passing for 495 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. An 80% completion rate is nothing to sneeze at. Hall has gone 73/122 for a 59.8% completion rate with 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

But then there’s the matter of competition. While Romney’s completion rate has been superior thus far in the season, there’s a big difference between the defenses of South Florida and Utah State and those of the P5 competition the Cougars faced to start the year. It’s only natural that Hall’s passing numbers wouldn’t be as flashy.

In terms of pass defense, Hall’s starts have come against 6th-ranked Arizona (no, that’s not a typo), 20th-ranked Arizona State, 47th-ranked Utah, and 76th-ranked Boise State. Utah State and South Florida are ranked 104th and 115th, respectively.

2. Hall Forces Teams to Prepare Differently

One of the biggest factors that Hall brings to the table is his running ability. While his rushing wasn’t really on display against Boise State, his mobility has been a major concern for defenses throughout the year. In four games, Hall has rushed 22 times for 163 yards — good for 7.4 yards per carry.

Hall’s legwork has been key to extending drives and making vital conversions, especially in the Utah game, where he rushed for 92 yards. When teams respect the running ability that Hall brings, it naturally opens up new opportunities in the passing game, as well.

Romney and Conover, on the other hand, are more traditional pocket passers. While Romney has occasionally broken off a good run, Hall’s running talent is clearly on another level. Going back to the first point, Hall’s runs clearly played a major role in starting 3-0 against P5 competition.

3. Hall Was Named a Captain For a Reason

In addition to his playmaking abilities, Hall also brings undeniable leadership qualities. Named as one of BYU’s four captains prior to the start of the season, Hall’s leadership is apparent both on and off the field.

The defense has experienced a notable drop-off after captain Keenan Pili was lost for the season. While a team captain can continue to provide leadership on the sidelines, it’s not the same as when they’re actually on the field, providing motivation and helping their teammates stay focused on doing their one-eleventh.

Hall being named a captain signifies the trust and confidence his teammates have in him to lead. If the coaches were to undercut that by benching him after the team’s first loss of the season, they would also undermine the culture they’ve been working so hard to build up.

What Comes Next?

Before the start of the season, few would have predicted that the Cougars would be off to a 5-1 start, including finally snapping the streak against Utah. While the team obviously needs to bounce back after a disappointing loss, playing musical chairs at quarterback isn’t going to fix things. In reality, it would probably make the Cougars’ situation more unstable for the rest of the season.

Hall won the starting job for a reason. While the team certainly can’t control the possibility of another injury to the star QB, a mid-season switch shouldn’t be on the docket anytime soon.