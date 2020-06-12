CougsDaily
BYU Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 2 - Troy Warner

Casey Lundquist

It's time to countdown the top 10 BYU football players that are primed for a breakout season in 2020. Obviously, we're going to assume that football happens this fall. Before we get started, it's important to define what a breakout season means. For the purposes of this series, a breakout season means a player takes on a much bigger role than the prior season. That could be from role player to starter or starter to playmaker. Let's get started!

  • Keenan Ellis, Ben Bywater, D'Angelo Mandell, Dax Milne, Alema Pilimai

No. 10 - Gunner Romney

Gunner Romney BYU Football

No. 9 - Seleti Fevaleaki

Seleti Fevaleaki
BYU Athletics

No. 8 - Keenan Pili

Keenan Pili BYU Football Boise State Football

No. 7 - Keanu Hill

Keanu Hill stretches for the goal line against Idaho State.

No. 6 - Blake Freeland

USATSI_13734331_168390393_lowres

No. 5 - Chaz Ah You

Chaz Ah You

No. 4 - Uriah Leiataua

Uriah Leiataua

No. 3 - Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson BYU Cougars Football

No. 2 - Troy Warner

byu-football-five-players-who-stood-out-at-spring-football-Troy-Warner

During spring football, you could argue that Troy Warner was the MVP on defense. Warner finally looked healthy after suffering a lisfranc injury in 2017. Warner looked like the player he was recruited to be and the player he was prior to injury. Warner intercepted a Jaren Hall pass on the first day of spring, and he nearly intercepted a slant route during goal line segment. BYU needs help at Safety in 2020 and Warner looks capable of filling that role.

In his final season as a Cougar, I expect Warner to take a big step forward and be one of the best players on defense. 

