Rising Edge Prospect Uhila Wolfgramm Talks Recent BYU Visit

Earlier this week, three-star edge prospect Uhila Wolfgramm wrapped up an unofficial visit to BYU. Wolgramm, who preps just down the road from BYU's campus at Maple Mountain High School, is one of the fastest rising prospects out West. We caught up with Wolfgramm to discuss his BYU visit and get an update on his recruitment.

Wolfgramm's offer sheet has grown to two dozen offers, including 16 offers from P4 programs. Wolfgramm tells BYU On SI that BYU's staff has "consistently" been in touch with him the longest. "[I] have a great relationship with all of the coaches. They’ve been recruiting me consistently the longest," he said. "I have talks with Coach Sitake, Po’uha, Popp, Tyus, Warren, and Chad. All great coaches and role models to look up to."

Wolfrgramm notes that with BYU's staff, he feels comfortable talking about life beyond football. On what was his favorite part of his most recent visit, Wolfgramm said, "Just being able to sit down and talk with the coaches. We talked more about life than football, and that’s always a good change of pace since we are more than football players. Just being able to sit down and share stories of life was a good time."

Wolfgramm noted that talking about life beyond football made his BYU visit unique. "The unique part was talking less about football and just life and how I can help others. Being able to do that is unique," Wolfgramm said.

Wolfgramm is listed at 6'3 and 245 pounds. In the opinion of this author, he is one of the top in-state prospects in the 2027 class, and his rising recruiting profile reflects that. Wolfgramm can beat offensive tackles with speed and quickness or power. His film reminds me of former four-star prospect Nusi Taumoepeau. Taumoepeau arrived at BYU before Fall Camp last year and made an immediate impact for the Cougars as a true freshman.

We believe Wolfgramm has a similar potential to make an early impact in his college career. His size, listed already at 245 pounds, could fast-track his playing time whether he ends up at BYU or another school. He is the same size as the aforementioned Nusi Taumoepeau who was listed on BYU's spring roster at 6'3 and 240 pounds.

Some clips from my Jr SZN. Grateful to be part of #TheMountain @MapleMountainFB! #2027 pic.twitter.com/2DrPAJFwVF — Uhila Matekitonga Finefeuiaki Wolfgramm (@UhilaMFW4) January 23, 2026

BYU offered Wolfgramm a scholarship clear back in 2024. Since then, he has picked up competing offers from Oklahoma, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Cal, UCLA, Stanford, Arizona, Kansas State, and Arizona State among others. He has received 16 offers since the start of the year.

Wolfgramm is currently sorting out his official visit schedule. BYU's coaching staff will prioritize getting him on campus for an official visit before he makes his college decision. That's not unique to BYU as several college staffs would like to get him on campus for official visits.

We expect Wolfgramm's recruiting ranking and profile to continue growing as we get closer to signing day. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising to see him earn a fourth star by signing day. He is one of most important prospects on BYU's 2027 recruiting board.