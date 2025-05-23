A Pair of Coveted Recruits Lock in BYU Official Visits
The month of June is shaping up to be the most important recruiting month of the year for the BYU football program. The Cougars are scheduled to host a couple dozen recruits on campus for official visits, including some of the top prospects in the 2026 class. June 19-22, in particular, will be the biggest weekend of all. Five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons is scheduled to take an official visit that weekend along with a bunch of BYU targets.
On Thursday, a pair of coveted recruits announced their plans to take official visits to BYU on that same weekend. Four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi had previously announced his official visit plans and BYU did not make the cut. Tofi adjusted his plans this week, cancelling his plans to visit Miami and instead opting to visit BYU. He will now take official visits to Utah, Oregon, Tennessee, Cal, and BYU.
LaMarcus Bell picked up an offer from BYU early in the recruiting cycle before he committed to in-state Oregon State. Bell recently re-opened his recruitment and will take an official visit to BYU. He will also take official visits to Washington State, Utah, and Cal.
As a junior at Lake Oswego High School in Oregon, Bell finished with over 2,000 rushing yards, averaging 12.04 yards per carry as he led his team to the state championship game. He also added 142 receiving yards. He finished the season with 29 total touchdowns. He was named the Player of the Year by The Oregonian following the 2024 season and the OSAA 6A Offensive Player of the Year.
His abilities on film matched his on-field production. He does a variety of things at a high level. He has good vision, he has the ability to make defenders miss in space, and he can finish runs with physicality. Listed at 5'11 and 190 pounds, he is also effective as a receiver coming out of the backfield. Bell is the kind of running back that could step in and contribute as a true freshman at BYU.