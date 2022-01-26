BYU Dishes Out Three Scholarship Offers

Signing day is exactly one week away and BYU is still putting the finishing touches on the 2022 class. On Wednesday, BYU extended scholarship offers to three prospects from three different recruiting classes. Below are the three players that received BYU offers.

Carlton Johnson - DB

Carlton Johnson is a 2022 JUCO defensive back that has a longstanding relationship with BYU and cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford. Johnson was recruited by Gilford during the 2018 recruiting cycle before he eventually accepted a scholarship offer to Southern Utah. Below is a photo of Coach Gilford meeting with Carlton in his home in 2017.

After a few years at SUU, Johnson transferred to Riverside City Junior College where he had a standout season in 2021. Johnson has received scholarship offers from Fresno State, UNLV, UMass, and now BYU since the end of the season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

BYU has been in the market for defensive backs over the last few weeks, and they were high enough on Johnson to extend an offer with only a week before signing day.

Caleb Lomu - OL

Caleb Lomu is a 2023 offensive line prospect out of Gilbert, Arizona. Lomu has racked up offers from Arizona State, Arizona, Washington, Indiana, UNLV, and San Diego State over the last few months. BYU offensive line coach Darrell Funk was the member of the coaching staff that extended the offer.

Jett White - ATH

Jett White is a member of the 2025 graduating class at Orange High School in Orange, California. That is not a typo - White is a freshman in high school. Despite playing only one season of high school football, White has racked up over 15 FBS offers.

BYU coaches on the trail...

Over the last few weeks, BYU's coaching staff has traveled across the country to visit dozens of recruits. Today, BYU's staff was on the trail again. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake was in California visiting Folsom High School. Folsom is home to 2023 four-star tight end and priority target Walker Lyons.

Offensive line coach Darrell Funk was in Washington visiting Tualatin High School. Tualatin High School is the alma mater of BYU great running back Luke Staley.

