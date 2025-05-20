BYU Football is Up to Nine Commits in Potentially Historic 2026 Class
On Monday, BYU flipped Washington wide receiver commit Terrance Saryon. Then on Tuesday, BYU added three-star safety Sefanaia Alatini. With Saryon and Alatini on board, BYU is up to nine commits in the 2026 class as official visits approach. The class also cracked the top 30 nationally. Given the remaining targets that BYU will be hosting on official visits over the next six weeks, the 2026 class could be one of the best ever. Today, we're recapping the nine players that are already committed in BYU's 2026 class.
1. Brock Harris - TE
The top recruit in the state of Utah in the 2026 recruiting class. Harris is ranked 56th nationally according to the 247Sports composite ratings. Harris is rated as highly as he is because he can do everything at a high level. He will see the field early in Provo.
He has a big catching radius at 6'6 and he is excellent in contested situations. He has the potential to be a game-changing tight end at BYU.
2. Bott Mulitalo - OL
A standout from nearby Lone Peak High School, Mulitalo backed off his commitment to Oregon back in March. Mulitalo committed to the Ducks back in December as a defensive line prospect. He decided to change positions to offensive tackle and when he did, he opened up his recruitment. A few weeks later, he committed to BYU.
Mulitalo picked BYU over competing offers from all over the country, including Oregon, Arizona State, Auburn, Utah, Arizona, USC, Washington, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Michigan State, and Nebraska among others.
He is a top 100 player in the 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports and he is already a mid four-star recruit. He is the second top 100 player to commit to BYU in the 2026 class joining four-star Brock Harris.
Here's the twist in Mulitalo's recruitment: he is changing positions going into his senior season. Mulitalo has played defensive line and that's where he has been recruited to play at the next level. He announced on "X" his plans to switch to offensive tackle a few weeks ago. BYU was happy to welcome him in as an offensive tackle.
3. Terrance Saryon - WR
Sarryon committed to the Cougars over competing offers from Washington, Oregon, Illinois, Cal, Washington State, Colorado State, and Nevada.
Saryon is a native of Vancouver, Washington and a top-five recruit in Washington in the 2026 recruiting class. He is listed at 5'10 and 160 pounds. He is smaller than most wide receivers that BYU has recruited under Fesi Sitake, but he is explosive with the ball in his hands. He is also a skilled route runner - something that could get him on the field early at BYU. If he can add 15-20 pounds, he has the potential to be an early contributor in Provo.
As a junior, Saryon tallied 51 receptions for 1,055 yards and 10 touchdowns. In one game against Shelton High School, Saryon had 9 receptions for 282 yards and 5 touchdowns.
4. PJ Takitaki - DE
Lehi standout Penisimani (PJ) Takitaki committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program early in the process. PJ is a defensive end in the class of 2026 and the nephew of former BYU standout Sione Takitaki.
PJ decided to lock down his recruitment early and commit to the Cougars over a competing offer from Cal. Even though he has verbally pledged to the Cougars, it wouldn't be surprising to see him pickup more offers during the Spring evaluation period. He already picked up another offer from San Diego State since committing to BYU. Takitaki is currently rated a high three-star recruit by 247Sports.
PJ Takitaki was a standout for Lehi High School this past season. In one playoff game earlier this year, Takitaki tallied six (not a typo) sacks in one game, including three sacks on three consecutive plays. The Lehi wide receivers coach, a former Utah player, described it as "possibly the most dominating defensive performance that [he had] ever seen." Listed at 6'3 and 210 pounds, Takitaki projects as an edge rusher at the next level.
5. Ty Goettsche - TE
Last week, Colorado native Ty Goettsche locked down his recruitment and committed to BYU. BYU was one of the first schools to get in touch with Goettsche a few months ago.
After getting in touch with BYU, Goettsche's recruitment took off. He picked up his first offer from Utah State on February 11th. In less than a month, he picked up competing offers from Penn State, Texas Tech, Arizona, Utah, Cal, Michigan, TCU, Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas, BYU, and a number of G6 schools.
Goettsche had scheduled official visits to Florida, Auburn, BYU and Texas Tech. Instead of waiting to take his official visits, Goettsche felt like BYU was the school for him.
Listed at 6'7 and 225 pounds, it's easy to see why Goettsche went from no offers to a national recruit over the span of a month. He is long, athletic, and he has a big catching radius. He is also a willing blocker that will be able to hold his own at the line of scrimmage.
6. Justice Brathwaite - CB
Justice Brathwaite was the first commit of the 2026 class. Justice is the son of former BYU running back Reynaldo Brathwaite who played for BYU from 2002-2003. Justice is a three-star cornerback from Arizona that picked the Cougars over competing offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas, San Diego State, UNLV, and UTEP.
Listed at 6'0 and 160 pounds, Brathwaite inherited the speed made his dad a record holder at BYU. He has tallied three pick-sixes over the last two years. As a junior, he finished the season with 39 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and 4 interceptions. He has both the physical and technical abilities to be an early impact player at BYU once he enrolls.
7. Kaneal Sweetwyne - QB
Back in February, BYU picked up a commitment from quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne. Sweetwyne picked the Cougars over competing offers from Washington State and Utah State.
Sweetwyne is as physically gifted as any quarterback to come out of the state of Utah over the last several years. He is 6'4 and 205 pounds and he can run. He also has a strong arm that can make a lot of throws. He has the physical tools to be a starter at the P4 level. However, he still has a lot of room to develop before he can get there.
Sweetwyne threw for 2,675 yards while completing 62% of his passes as a junior. He threw for 19 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Cleaning up the interceptions is one area he will need to improve as a senior before he gets to BYU in 2026. To his credit, he got much better in that department as the season progressed. By the time the playoffs rolled around, Sweetwyne was playing his best football.
Sweetwyne is dangerous with his legs. He ran for 930 yards for Skyridge last season. His dual-threat capabilities fit the mold of quarterbacks that have found success under Aaron Roderick.
8. Legend Glasker - WR
Glasker picked the Cougars over competing offers from Cal, Washington State, Colorado State, Hawaii, Utah State, San Jose State, and UNLV. Glasker had locked in three official visits to BYU, Washington State, and Cal. Instead of waiting for those official visits to make his college decision, Glasker locked down his recruitment and committed to BYU.
Legend Glasker. Glasker, who is the cousin of star BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker, preps just a few miles up the road from BYU at Lehi High School.
As a junior at Lehi, Glasker was one of the top wide receivers in the state of Utah. He played only seven games and he finished with 781 receiving yards. His 111.6 receiving yards per game ranked fourth in the state.
9. Sefanaia Alatini - DB
On Tuesday morning, three-star athlete Sefanaia Alatini committed to BYU. Over the course of his recruitment, Alatini picked up competing offers from Arizona, Cal, Minnesota, Utah, Washington, Cal, San Diego State, and Oregon State among others.
Alatini is listed as an athlete by recruiting services, but he has primarily played safety for St. Francis High School in California. Alatini was high school teammates with 2025 BYU signee Kingston Keanaaina.