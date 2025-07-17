Rodrigo De Paul Discusses Telepathic Lionel Messi Relationship, Inter Miami Deal Structure Revealed
Rodrigo De Paul talked up his admiration of Lionel Messi, with a transfer from Atlético Madrid to Inter Miami now set to be completed.
De Paul will trade La Liga for Major League Soccer after four years in Spain, boosting an Inter Miami roster that already boasts Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba, in addition to Messi.
“[Messi] doesn’t speak a lot, but his actions set the tone. If lunch is at 1 p.m., he’s already there before. Without saying a word, he creates discipline,” De Paul told Simplemente Futbol.
The 31-year-old also discussed his on-field relationship with Messi, having been international colleague with Argentina since 2018. “Sometimes we just look at each other and know what’s needed to reorganise the team. It makes the process more fluid,” he said.
It was reported that week that De Paul will initially join Inter Miami on loan from Atlético, where a contract option through 2027 will be triggered to help facilitate this move and a sale in 2026. Miami will have the option to trigger a $17 million purchase clause, at which point a four-year contract will kick in.
The nature of the deal means De Paul won’t have to be registered as a Designated Player (DP), with Miami’s three spots already taken. Busquets could vacate one when his contract is up at the end of the year, allowing De Paul to take it over, but the Argentine has insisted salary isn’t important.
“At one point I told Racing, ‘I just want to play the Copa Libertadores. Don’t pay me.’ I wasn’t looking for money. I just wanted to be in a place where I felt wanted,” the player explained.
“Sometimes, it’s not about the financial side. It’s how a club makes you feel. When Udinese gave me the No. 10 shirt, the same number [club legend Antonio] Di Natale wore, I felt they trusted me. That matters more than a contract. I’ve worked hard, of course, but I’m not motivated by money.
“I need to feel valued. That’s what pushes me.”