BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake Paid a Visit to Five-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons
At the start of this week, college football coaches could start visiting high school recruits on their high school campuses. The BYU coaching staff has been on the road visiting some of their top targets in the 2026 class. On Tuesday, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake was on the campus of five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.
Lyons, the younger brother of former BYU target Walker Lyons, preps at Folsom High School in Folson, California. Lyons is one of BYU's top targets in the 2026 class. Lyons has been on BYU's campus for multiple unofficial visits, and the Cougars are still in the running in his recruitment. Should he choose BYU, Lyons would be the most decorated quarterback to sign with BYU since Ben Olson. Lyons is expected to trim down his list of schools in the near future.
Lyons has no shortage of suitors. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was in California to visit Lyons on Monday. He is also a top priority for USC. He holds over 30 offers including offers from the biggest names in the sport.
Lyons wasn't the only coveted recruit to get a visit from BYU's coaching staff on Tuesday. A good portion of the staff was also in Southern Utah visiting four-star tight end Brock Harris. Harris, like Lyons, is one of BYU's top priorities in the 2026 class.
Meanwhile, BYU offensive line coach TJ Woods was in Meridian, Idaho visiting offensive lineman Jax Tanner. Tanner is a high-priority target for BYU in the 2026 class, holding competing offers from Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, Stanford, Wisconsin, and Utah.
The 2026 class has the potential to be the highest-ranked class for BYU since 2010. There are a lot of recruits, like the three that were visited on Tuesday, that are coveted recruits that are in BYU's natural recruiting pool. The 2026 recruiting class will be a critical storyline to follow throughout the offseason.