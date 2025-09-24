BYU Recruiting Update: BYU's Latest Commit Goes For Nearly 200 Yards
The Cougars of today and tomorrow continue to shine on and off the field. BYU took care of business against ECU on Saturday, but don't let that distract you from transcendent performances from some of BYU's top commit, including from a commit landed just this week.
Ryder Lyons
Lyons returned to action last week after an injury held him out the week prior. While his numbers weren’t as eye-popping as his first two showings, he still completed a season high 78.3% of his passes for 10.7 yards per attempt and a touchdown. He added 19 yards on 3 carries, two of which went for touchdowns. On the season, Lyons passer rating is a 123.5 out of a possible 158.3, making him among the most efficient quarterbacks in the country.
Brock Harris
Harris’s Pine View suffered a tough 35-21 loss last weekend to Snow Canyon, though Harris shined anyway. Harris racked up 144 yards on 7 catches and two touchdowns. At the halfway point in the season, Harris ranks 12 nationally with 740 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 20.0 yards per reception.
Bott Mulitalo
Coming into the year, there were questions on how Mulitalo would adjust to his new position on the offensive line. He originally received a top 100 ranking from 247 sports due to his prowess as a pass rusher, but he hasn’t skipped a beat shifting to offensive tackle. Mulitalo’s Lone Peak Knights stunned perennial power Corner Canyon 42-21 last weekend due in part to Mulitalo and company generating nearly 200 yards rushing.
Lopeti Moala
Moala dominated last week, totaling 4 tackles for loss, 2 pressures, and 7 total tackles in a 45-3 win over Wasatch High. Moala ranks 4th in the state of Utah this season with 9 total sacks.
Kaue Akana
Moala’s 4-star teammate Kaue Akana stood out in his own right, amassing 101 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns in the win. Akana had a slow start to the year due to injuries, but has scored a touchdown in each of his three games this season.
Legend Glasker
Even in a loss to Skyridge, four-star WR Legend Glasker was the best player on the field. The senior posted 206 total yards and a touchdown, including a 72-yard run. Glasker was known as a prolific deep threat, but his versatility in the run game has helped him land his fourth composite star this season.
Devaughn Eka
The 3-star Lehi running back announced his commitment to BYU on Tuesday after a lengthy recruitment. Eka is a rather unheralded star, who is quietly among the most versatile running backs in the state. Eka has totaled 577 yards and 10 touchdowns on 8.2 yards per carry to go with 224 yards and 3 touchdowns as a receiver. In Friday’s loss, Eka posted a season high 169 total yards and 2 touchdowns.