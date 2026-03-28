Quarterback Brody Rudnicki Schedules BYU Official Visit

Last year, BYU signed coveted quarterback Ryder Lyons out of Folsom High School. Lyons was not the only Folsom quarterback that held a BYU offer. Lyons' backup - 2027 quarterback Brody Rudnicki - was on BYU's radar as well. Rudnicki picked up an offer from BYU before the 2025 season.

Rudnicki has emerged as one of BYU's top targets, if not the top target, at the quarterback position in the 2027 class. On Saturday, Rudnicki announced his plans to take an official visit to BYU in June.

Before the 2025 season, Rudnicki had shown enough in camp settings to garner Power Four interest, even though he didn't have a lot of varsity film as Lyons' backup. In 2025, Ryder Lyons dealt with some injuries that gave Rudnicki the opportunity to play, and his game film validated what he had shown on the camp circuit. He had over 1,000 total yards and 17 total touchdowns in limited snaps while completing 78% of his passes. He also had just 2 interceptions.

Rudnicki took over for an injured Lyons and led Folsom to a D1 state championship in California. Rudnicki has an effortless release, a strong arm, and the ability to make plays with his legs as well. During Spring Camp, Aaron Roderick said BYU looks for quarterbacks with quick releases, athleticism, and good decision making. Rudnicki fits that description.

Full Junior season highlights



QB Folsom High School

6’1 205 lbs



1,000+ total yds

17 total TD

78% completion

D1 State champions @Passing_Academy @GregBiggins



Film ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/STorZ1zmuK pic.twitter.com/xKA9DF3zi6 — Brody Rudnicki (@BrodyRudnicki) December 23, 2025

Rudnicki holds competing offers from Utah, Cal, Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, and a host of G6 schools as well. He announced his plans to take an official visit to Cal the weekend before he comes to BYU.

Rudnicki will be one of the top recruits to watch in June. He will be on campus for BYU's big official visit weekend.

Recruits with BYU Official Visits on the Schedule

Seven BYU targets have announced their plans to take official visits in June.

Jaxson Rex Jag Ioane Tytan DeJong Lakepa Satuala Kyle Nabrotzky Moa Brown Brody Rudnicki

Ioane, DeJong, Brown and Satuala are some of the top prospects in the state of Utah in the 2027 class. The Cougars are coming off their best recruiting class since recruiting rankings became popular in the early 2000's. In-state recruiting was a large reason for BYU's historic class. BYU signed 5 of the top 10 players in the state and 8 of the top 16.

In-state recruits will be a top priority again for BYU in the 2027 recruiting class.