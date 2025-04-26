Cal LB Teddye Buchanan Drafted in Fourth Round by Ravens
Cal linebacker Teddye Buchanan was drafted earlier than most experts projected. He was taken in the fourth round by the Baltimore Raven in the NFL draft on Saturday
He was the 27th player selected in the fourth round and the 129th pick overall. Most experts predicted Buchanan would go in the fifth or sixth round, but he became the third Cal player taken in the first four rounds, joining Nohl Williams (third round, Chiefs) and Craig Woodson (fourth round, Patriots).
Buchanan reacts to being drafted by the Ravens in the twitter video below:
Buchanan, a native of San Francisco, started his college career at the FCS level at UC Davis, spending four seasons with the Aggies. He spent just one season at Cal but put up some impressive numbers in that one season, collecting 114 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and five sacks.
He improved his draft status further by performing well at the NFL Combine. He recorded a 40-inch vertical leap, a 4.60 time in the 40 and 26 bench press reps.
A 6-foot-2, 235-pounder, Buchanan has demonstrated his ability to be run stopper as well as being adept on pass coverage and pass rushing.
Buchanan is expected to play on special teams as a rookie and may get opportunities on defense in 2025, as the Ravens are thin at the inside linebacker spot.
Roquan Smith is an established NFL player at one inside linebacker spot, but Buchanan will compete with third-year linebacker Trenton Simpson. for the spot alongside Smith.
The Ravens need help at the inside linebacker spot after losing Chris Board and Malik Harrison in free agency.
