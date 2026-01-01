Cal Standout Cornerback Declares for NFL Draft

Cal cornerback Hezekiah Masses, who was a consensus second-team All-America selection this season, announced on social media on Friday that he is declaring for the 2026 NFL draft.

To be honest, it did not seem that Masses had a choice. He has already played four full seasons of college football at the FBS level. He played 12 games for Florida International (FIU) in 2022, and he played 11 games at FIU in 2023. Masses played in all 12 games for FIU in 2024 before transferring to Cal, and he started all 13 games for the Bears this season.

It certainly seems like his college eligibility has been exhausted, and several weeks ago Masses accepted an invitation to play in this month's Senior Bowl, a showcase for prospective NFL draft choices. Maybe he was just confirming his position and wrapping up his college career.

Masses is third in the nation in interceptions with five, and he leads the country in passes defensed with 18 (five interceptions, 13 pass breakups).

Cal had three defensive backs taken in last year's NFL draft -- Marcus Harris, Nohl Willimas and Craig Woodson -- and all three were on active NFL rosters this season as rookies. Woodson is a starter for the Patriots.

Cal has had nine defensive backs taken in the past six NFL drafts.

At the moment, Masses is considered a Day 2 pick in the NFL draft, but a lot will depend on how he performs in the Senior Bowl, in the NFL Combine (if he's invited) and in other Pro Days for pro scouts.

Recent articles:

LB Luke Ferrelli plans entry into the transfer portal

Cal defensive lineman Nate Burrell expected to enter transfer portal

Cal quarterback Devin Brown plans to enter transfer portal

Cal starting OLB, four other Bears plan to enter transfer portal

Cal basketball loses to No. 16 Louisville

Cal football assistant Vic So'oto set to join Big Ten team

Is Cal basketball an NCAA tournament team? Some Say yes, some say no

Cal and Louisville rebuilt with newcomers

We count down the top-10 Cal stories of 2025