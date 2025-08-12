Ex-Cal Kicker Ryan Coe Waived by Buccaneers
Former Cal kicker Ryan Coe was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday after getting some chances in the Bucs’ first preseason game.
Coe had an up-and-down season in his one year at Cal, and he had an up-and-down performance in his one preseason game for the Bucs.
Coe was on the field for seven special teams plays in the second half of Tampa Bay’s game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. He kicked off four times, attempted one field goal, and attempted two extra points.
He performed well on six of the seven opportunities, but it was the seventh that may be why he is looking for another team.
He opened the second half with a kickoff that went to the Titans’ 1-yard line, and with the new kick-coverage rules kickers are trying to place the ball as near to the end zone as possible without going into the end zone.
He then converted his first field-goal attempt, a 36-yarder.
His ensuing kickoff went to the Titans’ 5-yard line, again a pretty good placement.
Then came the damaging kick. Coe missed an extra point wide right, and a guy trying to make the roster as a free agent cannot afford to miss an extra point.
Coe booted the resulting kickoff to the Titans’ 3-yard line, another well placed kick.
He had another chance to kick an extra point and made that one, and sent the ensuring kickoff to the Titans’ 6-yard line.
So he had four good kickoffs and made a short field goal, but missed one of his two extra points.
Coe had similar problems with consistency at Cal. He made four field goals of 50 yards or longer, including a 54-yarder, but he missed four field-goal attempts of less than 40 yards. Some of his misses cost Cal games, and he was replaced midway through the season by freshman Derek Morris. Toward the end of the season Coe attempted long field goals and Morris was called on for the shorter ones.
Coe had played for three other college teams – Delaware, Cincinnati and North Carolina – before coming to Cal for his final college seasons.
He has always shown a strong leg, so he might try to latch on with another NFL team, but his time with the Buccaneers has ended.
