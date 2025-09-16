Baker Mayfield Had Bad News for Texans Defender Who Celebrated Early After Tackle
Baker Mayfield is the talk of Tampa once again after engineering a game-winning drive to lead the Buccaneers to its second straight last-second win on Monday night against the Texans. But Mayfield also provided NFL fans with some amusement during the second quarter of the 20-19 win over Houston.
On a third-and-1 from the Texans' 31-yard line with just under 13 minutes remaining in the first half, Mayfield escaped a collapsing pocket and scrambled for the first down marker with Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. in hot pursuit. Anderson dragged Mayfield down from behind, then immediately pointed skyward and wagged his finger in celebration of what he thought was a drive-ending tackle.
But Mayfield had picked up the first down. And it was the Buccaneers quarterback who amusingly delivered the bad news to the Texans pass rusher.
Pretty amusing moment and perfect response from Mayfield. The Buccaneers QB, playing behind an injured offensive line, was under duress for much of the night but managed to come up with another perfect response to the Texans defense, marching Tampa Bay down the field for the go-ahead score with six seconds left in the game.