Kadarius Calloway Is Fourth Cal Running Back to Enter Transfer Portal
This is getting weird as Cal running backs continue to enter the transfer portal.
In its report that Jaydn Ott is entering the transfer portal, ESPN reported that Ott is one of four Cal running backs headed for the transfer portal. The fourth is Kadarius Calloway, who was the Bears' third-leading rusher last season. ESPN is reporting that Ott and Calloway as well as two other Cal running backs, Byron Cardwell Jr. and Justin Williams-Thomas, have all entered the transfer portal on Monday.
Calloway rushed for 126 yards on 26 carries for Cal in 2024, and he had a big game against San Diego State when he ran for 87 yards on nine carries.
Calloway transferred from Old Dominion to Cal following the 2023 season. He ran for 623 yards and averaged 7.1 yards per carry for the Monarchs in 2023, and he ran for 236 yards on 11 carries in one game against Marshall.
Assuming running back Javian Thomas does not transfer, he becomes the main running back for Cal next season. He was the Bears' leading rusher in 2024 with 626 yards and a 6.3-yards-per-carry average.
After him are a series of untested young running backs, including redshirt freshman Jayden Parker, redshirt freshman Jamaal Wiley, and redshirt sophomore Dean-Taylor Chapman. Cal has one incoming freshman running back in its 2025 recruiting class -- Anthony League.
Cal presumably will try to bring in some experienced running backs through the transfer portal.
Cal has an entirely new offensive coaching staff, including new offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin and new running backs coach Julian Griffin.
In today's college football world, players can make a lot of money by moving to a new school for a guarantee of NIL money.
There have been reports of players entering the transfer portal as a negotiating tool to get more NIL money from their current school. The player then withdraws the from the portal if he receives a satisfactory guarantee from the school he already attends.
