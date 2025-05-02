Miami Transfer Kicker Abram Murray Commits to Cal
Cal took a second kicker out of the transfer portal on Friday as Miami transfer place-kicker Abram Murray, who was a highly rated prospect coming out of high school, announced on social media that he has committed to Cal..
On Thursday Cal got a commitment from Penn State kicker Chase Meyer. Apparently Meyer and Murray will compete to see who does the place-kicking for the Bears in 2025. Place-kicking was a sore spot for Cal in 2024.
The chief difference between the two kickers is that Murray has four seasons of college eligibility left, while Meyer has two years left.
Kicker Kyle Cunanan, who transferred to Cal from Charlotte in December and was the Bears place-kicker during the recent spring workouts, entered the transfer portal two weeks ago and committed to Nebraska this week.
Murray was Miami's backup kicker in 2024 as a true freshman. He played in just two games and made the only field goal he attempted -- a 38-yarder. He was also 4-for-4 on extra points.
Murray is from Shreveport, Louisiana, and On3 ranked him as the nation's No. 3 kicking prospect in the class of 2024 coming out of C.E. Byrd High School. The 247 Sports site ranked him as the fourth-best kicking prospect. He had an offer from Arkansas before signing with Miami.
Murray reportedly was 6-for-10 on field-goal attempts as a high school senior with his longest made field goal being a 45-yarder. He also did the kickoffs and the punting for Byrd. He produced touchbacks on 42 of his 56 kickoffs, and he averaged 40.1 yards per punt.
Cal needs a reliable place-kicker after the problems it had with missed field goals in 2025. Cal's Ryan Coe and Derek Morris were a combine 25-for-37 on field goal attempts last season, and together they missed six field goals of less than 40 yards
