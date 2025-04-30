Wisconsin Transfer WR Mark Hamper Commits to Cal
Wisconsin wide receiver Mark Hamper, who spent just four months at Wisconsin after transferring from Idaho, has committed to Cal, according to multiple reports, including Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.
Hamper reportedly chose Cal over New Mexico and Arizona State.
As a redshirt freshman at Idaho in 2024, Hamper had 48 receptions for 966 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He was named an FCS freshman All-American.
On December 20, 2024, he transferred to Wisconsin, but after spring practice at Wisconsin, he re-entered the transfer portal.
Even though his only game action came at the FCS level, Hamper was considered one of the top available wide receivers in the portal this spring until he committed to Cal.
Hamper is the second wide receiver Cal has added through the transfer portal this spring, joining South Dakota transfer Quaron Adams. Both played for FCS teams this past season. Cal added UNLV transfer wide receiver Jacob de Jesus and Arkansas transfer wide receiver Dazmin James through the transfer portal back in January.
Cal wide receivers Tobias Merriweather and Jonathan Brady entered the transfer portal this spring, and Bears wideouts Mikey Matthews and Nyziah Hunter entered the portal soon after the 2024 season.
